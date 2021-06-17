Cornerstone back in the win column

Brent Beard drove in three, Evan Bock drove in two and Jurisky Rivera went 4 for 4 on Wednesday in Lincoln for a Columbus Cornerstone Insurance Group that found its first win in 10 days following back-to-back losses.

All three of those players figured prominently into a fifth inning in which Columbus scored four runs and turned a 5-4 lead into a 9-5 advantage at the end of the frame. Cornerstone added single runs in the sixth and seventh for an 11-5 win over Lincoln Northeast Judds Brothers Varsity.

Rivera put together three singles and a triple on the night and led off the fifth with a single that scored three hitters later on an error with the bags full. Bock then came up and made it 8-4 on a double that brought in Caleb Van Dyke and Shon Brockhaus. Colin Flyr, who reached on the error, scored when Beard singled in the next at-bat following Bock.

Beard's three-RBI night nearly doubled his total for the year. The Cornerstone catcher came into the night with four driven in and hitting .243. Bock put together his third multi-hit game of the season in nine games and ended a mini slump that saw him go 1 for his last nine.

Rivera has had a hit in all but two of the games in which he has had an at-bat. The pitcher/outfielder leads Cornerstone with a .467 average.