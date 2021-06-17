Cornerstone back in the win column

Brent Beard drove in three, Evan Bock drove in two and Jurisky Rivera went 4 for 4 on Wednesday in Lincoln for a Columbus Cornerstone Insurance Group that found its first win in 10 days following back-to-back losses.
All three of those players figured prominently into a fifth inning in which Columbus scored four runs and turned a 5-4 lead into a 9-5 advantage at the end of the frame. Cornerstone added single runs in the sixth and seventh for an 11-5 win over Lincoln Northeast Judds Brothers Varsity.
Rivera put together three singles and a triple on the night and led off the fifth with a single that scored three hitters later on an error with the bags full. Bock then came up and made it 8-4 on a double that brought in Caleb Van Dyke and Shon Brockhaus. Colin Flyr, who reached on the error, scored when Beard singled in the next at-bat following Bock.
Beard's three-RBI night nearly doubled his total for the year. The Cornerstone catcher came into the night with four driven in and hitting .243. Bock put together his third multi-hit game of the season in nine games and ended a mini slump that saw him go 1 for his last nine.
Rivera has had a hit in all but two of the games in which he has had an at-bat. The pitcher/outfielder leads Cornerstone with a .467 average.
Trevor Schumacher picked up the win on the mound when he eventually settled down after four walks in the first two innings. He walked seven overall and allowed four runs in the first two innings. Luckily, his lineup scored five in that time and he departed with a 5-4 lead after five innings of work.
"It's only been 10 days, but it seemed like forever since we won a game," coach Cody Schilling said. "We played well. Got a couple guys to pitch who haven't in a while. ... We probably walked more guys than we'd like to, but we never got in a situation where it hurt us real bad."
Bock walked and scored in the first on Beard's RBI groundout to short. Flyr led off the inning and landed at second base thanks to an error in left. A double steal moved Bock and brought Flyr home on a bad throw from the Northeast catcher.
Bock was hit by a pitch and scored in the second on Kaden Young's RBI single to center. Beard walked and scored on Conner Rausch's single to right. Young crossed the plate on Rivera's second single of the day.
Three walks and a fielder's choice allowed Judds Brothers to tie it in the second. A walk, single, double and single added up to two more in the second.
Schumacher pitched around a walk and an error in the third then walked two more in the fourth. He induced a ground ball for a double play then struck out a hitter with two on to end another threat.
Rivera doubled and scored on Van Dyke's triple in the sixth. Bock singled, stole second and third and scored on Beard's ground out to shot in the seventh.
Drew Loosvelt threw the final three innings and gave up one earned on one hit, four walks and three strikeouts.
The middle of the Cornerstone lineup went 10 for 20.
"Every kid in the lineup got a hit, let by Juri," Schilling said. "It was a good effort by everybody, we had a lot of energy and everybody was ready to go. It was enjoyable game for everybody."
