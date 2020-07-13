Cornerstone back on track with two weekend wins

Reeling from seven losses in a row, the Columbus Cornerstone Insurance Group Seniors took two of three in a weekend against Lincoln-area teams and may have got the season back on track.
Perhaps most importantly, both of the wins came in late-game situations after Cornerstone had taken a lead then given it away.
Columbus defeated Lincoln Southeast on the road 8-5 on Saturday afternoon following a two-RBI double by Sam Kwapnioski in the eighth that broke a 5-5 tie.
Kwapnioski came up big again on Sunday at home in a 9-3 Game 1 win over Waverly. His RBI single tied it 3-3 in the bottom of the sixth and started a seven-run Cornerstone inning.
Columbus was unable to complete the doubleheader sweep in Game 2 when Waverly scored nine unanswered runs over the final four frames after Cornerstone had built a 4-3 advantage. Waverly took the win 12-4.
Cornerstone is now 5-11 on the season ahead of a doubleheader Wednesday at home against Grand Island USave.
Breaking the skid, coach Cody Schilling said, came down to attitude and confidence.
"The guys came out and played like they had been playing all year; like this is nothing new for them. I think they just showed up and they expected to win," Schilling said. "They played the game like the way you're supposed to play it - they were having fun. They didn't let anything bother them."
CORNERSTONE 8, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 5: Columbus scored the first five runs of the game when Cody Zrust came in on a passed ball in the second then Colin Flyr singled in two and Wilcox one in the fifth.
Southeast cut it to 5-4 in the home half of the fifth on five hits and a walk then tied it in the sixth with a two-out RBI single to left.
Zrust then started the eighth with a leadoff walk, Tyler Wessel was hit by a pitch and Drew Loosveldt moved both over on a sac bunt.
Kwapnioski singled to center for a 7-5 lead then Colin Flyr drove a ball to center for an RBI sac fly three hitters later with two on.
Alex Ritzdorf pitched around a leadoff single in the bottom of the frame and picked up the win with 2 and 2/3 innings of work, two hits allowed, no runs, two walks and a strikeout. Connor Dush started and went 5 and 1/3 with five earned on six hits.
CORNERSTONE 9, WAVERLY 3: Kaden Young's RBI ground out to second and an error at second with a runner on put Columbus up 2-0 after one. Two hits, an error and a fielder's choice tied it for Waverly in its next at bat.
The visitors then took 3-2 lead in the fifth on a home run to center.
Wessel and Ritzdorf were on board in the bottom of the sixth following an error then a walk, setting the stage for Kwapnioski again. He sent a 3-1 liner to right scoring courtesy runner Loosveldt for the tie. Conner Rausch grounded to second in the next at bat but pushed a run across for a 4-3 advantage.
Cole Wilcox walked with the bases loaded for a run, Zrust drove in two with a single and Loosveldt picked up an RBI with a line drive to left.
Wilcox went the distance on the mound with two earned runs on four hits. He didn't give up a walk and struck out seven.
WAVERLY 12, CORNERSTONE 4: Waverly plated two in its first at bat thanks to four walks, a hit batter and a single but Wilcox took a free pass with the bags full, Zrust grounded out and forced a run home and an error at second put Columbus ahead 3-2.
Waverly tied it on a sac fly in the third, Zrust doubled home a run to regain the lead in the bottom half but the visitors then scored one in the fourth, two in the fifth, one in the sixth and exploded for five in the seventh.
Zrust finished the weekend 4 for 10 with two doubles and four RBIs. Kwapnioski was 5 for 11 with a double and three RBIs.
"Cody and Sam had great weekends. They both hit the ball well and put the ball in play," Schilling said. "We keep taking about clutch hitting, when you need a hit with runners in scoring position. Man, they both did that."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
