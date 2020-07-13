Cornerstone back on track with two weekend wins

CORNERSTONE 8, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 5: Columbus scored the first five runs of the game when Cody Zrust came in on a passed ball in the second then Colin Flyr singled in two and Wilcox one in the fifth.

Southeast cut it to 5-4 in the home half of the fifth on five hits and a walk then tied it in the sixth with a two-out RBI single to left.

Zrust then started the eighth with a leadoff walk, Tyler Wessel was hit by a pitch and Drew Loosveldt moved both over on a sac bunt.

Kwapnioski singled to center for a 7-5 lead then Colin Flyr drove a ball to center for an RBI sac fly three hitters later with two on.

Alex Ritzdorf pitched around a leadoff single in the bottom of the frame and picked up the win with 2 and 2/3 innings of work, two hits allowed, no runs, two walks and a strikeout. Connor Dush started and went 5 and 1/3 with five earned on six hits.

CORNERSTONE 9, WAVERLY 3: Kaden Young's RBI ground out to second and an error at second with a runner on put Columbus up 2-0 after one. Two hits, an error and a fielder's choice tied it for Waverly in its next at bat.

The visitors then took 3-2 lead in the fifth on a home run to center.