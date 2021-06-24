Cornerstone blasts four homers in doubleheader sweep

Columbus Cornerstone Insurance Group experienced two different types of wins on Wednesday night against South Sioux City.
The first game featured a combined 21 runs. It was tied at 10-10 entering the bottom of the seventh inning when Caleb Van Dyke smashed a walk-off home run.
There was no need for late-inning drama in the night cap. The offense stayed hot and Cornerstone run-ruled South Sioux 13-0 in five innings.
The largest win of the season in the nightcap included a dominant pitching performance by right-hander Ryan Eickhoff. He was just one out away from a mercy-rule shortened no-hitter when it was broken up by a single up the middle from South Sioux's Devin Penne.
It was the only blemish for Eickhoff, finishing with four strikeouts and zero walks. He earned his third win of the season.
In the doubleheader, Colin Flyr went 5 for 7 with a double, triple, five RBIs and three runs scored. Brent Beard tallied three hits and four RBIs.
"They came out with a purpose," coach Cody Schilling said. "These are big games for us because they help determine area seeding, so they knew we had to play well and come out and get a couple wins. They swung the bats well for the most part. We pitched well for the most part. They played good defense. Really from a performance standpoint, they did everything we needed to do."
In game one, Cornerstone built a 5-4 lead after two innings. In the first, Flyr hit a RBI double and Kaden Young drove in a run on a sac fly. South Sioux plated three on a walk, an error a single and a double but Columbus went back ahead on a Flyr sac fly and a two-run home run by Beard.
In the fourth, Cornerstone extended the lead to 8-4 on a two-run home run by Jurisky Rivera and a RBI single by Tanner Kobza.
A two-run single by Kobza made it 10-5, but SSC brought the score even in the sixth with five runs on five hits and two hit batters.
With extras looming, Van Dyke wasted no time hitting the first pitch out of the park to secure the victory.
Schilling felt his team could've put South Sioux City away earlier with some better at-bats. In game one, Columbus left 13 players on base.
"I think the first game, there was a couple of innings where we could've made them bigger innings and we could've maybe run away from them, but we had a couple of iffy at-bats in there that kind of got them out of innings that could've been bigger innings," he said. "We ended up keeping them in the game."
Following the emotional ending to the first game, Schilling's message was to take care of business in game two.
Cornerstone scored seven runs in the first and never looked back.
Kaden Young hit a three-run home run in the first to get things started for Columbus. Run-scoring singles by Rivera and Kobza, a passed ball and a steal ended the frame.
Flyr made it 10-0 on a RBI triple in the third. He scored on the next pitch on a Beard single.
Tyson Groene hit the game's second triple in the fourth, bringing home Shon Brockhaus. Beard hit his second RBI single of the night to make it 13-0.
Schilling praised Eickhoff for setting the tone after a tough outing two weeks earlier against Grand Island. In that appearance, he suffered the loss allowing seven runs in just a third of an inning.
"This time he came out, he was on point, he was throwing everything for a strike, which is a plus. He just kept them off balance. They didn't know what was coming," Schilling said. "I give him a lot of credit. He was gone for a weekend to basketball camp, so for him to come in, having not done it for a week, just to step on the mound like no big deal was awesome. Everything was there, and he just threw strikes. He made them swing the bat."
The 13-run victory was something Cornerstone has not experienced this season. Schilling will take a win any way he can get them, but he was proud of his team not letting up in the game two.
"The majority of our games go like how game one did," he said. "I think that home run that ended game one might have broke their will a little bit. Ryan (Eickhoff) throwing the way he did and us coming out in that first inning, swinging the bat like we did. We could have just coasted from there if we wanted to, but they kept coming out every inning and swinging the bat well. They did a good job. I'm really proud of them."
