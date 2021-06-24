Cornerstone blasts four homers in doubleheader sweep

Kaden Young hit a three-run home run in the first to get things started for Columbus. Run-scoring singles by Rivera and Kobza, a passed ball and a steal ended the frame.

Flyr made it 10-0 on a RBI triple in the third. He scored on the next pitch on a Beard single.

Tyson Groene hit the game's second triple in the fourth, bringing home Shon Brockhaus. Beard hit his second RBI single of the night to make it 13-0.

Schilling praised Eickhoff for setting the tone after a tough outing two weeks earlier against Grand Island. In that appearance, he suffered the loss allowing seven runs in just a third of an inning.

"This time he came out, he was on point, he was throwing everything for a strike, which is a plus. He just kept them off balance. They didn't know what was coming," Schilling said. "I give him a lot of credit. He was gone for a weekend to basketball camp, so for him to come in, having not done it for a week, just to step on the mound like no big deal was awesome. Everything was there, and he just threw strikes. He made them swing the bat."

The 13-run victory was something Cornerstone has not experienced this season. Schilling will take a win any way he can get them, but he was proud of his team not letting up in the game two.

"The majority of our games go like how game one did," he said. "I think that home run that ended game one might have broke their will a little bit. Ryan (Eickhoff) throwing the way he did and us coming out in that first inning, swinging the bat like we did. We could have just coasted from there if we wanted to, but they kept coming out every inning and swinging the bat well. They did a good job. I'm really proud of them."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

