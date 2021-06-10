Cornerstone can't stop the bleeding

Ryan Eickhoff hit the first batter on the first pitch of the game. A bunt attempt in the next at-bat was scooped up by catcher Conner Rausch and sent to second. He gunned down the lead runner by 10 feet and set up a potential double play, the kind of play that can swing the momentum completely in the other direction.

Instead, short stop Evan Bock hurried the relay throw and deposited it into the Grand Island dugout. The next eight Home Federal hitters each found their way on base and scored seven runs.

Those seven included just three hits. More errors, wild pitches, two more hit batters and a walk blew the game wide open.

"Nobody is trying to make mistakes. We know that, we're not about that, but we've got to find a way to figure out how to finish a team like that off," Schilling said. "We've got to finish that game."

The most unfortunate victim of the poor seventh inning was left-hander Juri Rivera. Rivera threw six strong innings that included 93 pitches, four hits, three walks and six strikeouts. He gave up a two-run home run in the third and committed a balk with a runner at third in the sixth but was otherwise in command. He set Grand Island down in order in the first, fourth and fifth and was in line for the win after his offense scored three times in the sixth.