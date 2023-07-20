FREMONT - Cornerstone Insurance Group Columbus Seniors competed against Lincoln Northeast Wednesday night at Schilke Fields in Fremont for the Class A Area 6 Tournament title.

Columbus met Northeast on Sunday, a game that ended in a 1-0 defeat as they were no-hit.

It was a different story on Wednesday as Cornerstone jumped out to a 3-1 lead with Abe Christensen throwing a complete game in his fifth start with the Seniors this season.

Behind him, Columbus turned four double plays and recorded some timely hits in a 5-1 victory.

"They worked their tails off. It started with the spring season and we had the goal starting this summer that this is the game we wanted to be in," Cornerstone head coach Cody Schilling said. "We wanted this opportunity again and they fought, they struggled and they did everything they needed to do to get it done."

Christensen, who pitched Friday in the Class A Juniors Area 6 Tournament, ran into an early jam in the first inning after a single and two walks loaded the bases with one out.

With the infield playing in, Wyatt Swanson fielded a grounder at third base throwing the ball to catcher Connor Rausch who then threw it to first baseman Will Wickham to turn an inning-ending 5-2-3 double play.

In the fourth, after Christensen allowed a one-out single, Swanson engineered a 5-4-3 double play with second baseman Quenton Gustafson and Wickham to cap another scoreless frame.

An error and a sac bunt put a Northeast runner on third with one out in the fifth. Christensen induced a fly ball to right fielder Matthew Kinnison, who made the catch and threw out the runner at home plate as Rausch applied the tag.

"I just caught the ball and heard four and I chucked it in the right direction," Kinnison said. "I didn't have much angle. I just chucked it where four (home plate) was at."

With Columbus leading 5-1 in the seventh, Lincoln Northeast brought the tying run to the plate with one out. Shortstop Ryan Eickhoff leaped to snag a line drive and flipped the ball to Gustafson for the game-ending 6-4 double play.

"Great throw from Kinnison in the outfield. Turning double plays, ending a game on a double play. The one thing about this team is that is what we've built this on," Schilling said. "We haven't always been the best hitting team, so we've put our money on playing great defense and pitching the ball well. (Wednesday) proved it. We didn't hurt ourselves. We didn't make any mistakes and we always seemed to come up big with a big when we needed it."

Wednesday was Christensen's first Seniors complete game of the season as he allowed one run on five hits and four walks. He struck out three hitters.

"He (Christensen) was tremendous. A little shaky start and then it seemed every inning, 20, 13, 12 (pitches). He started finding it a little bit and he was just tough," Schilling said. "Showed a lot of composure and a lot of wherewithal for being just a freshman. I'm looking forward to him being in our program for a few years to come."

Columbus manufactured runs all night against Northeast as Gustafson tripled for the team's lone extra-base hit of the night.

Rausch and Juri Rivera finished with two hits each and Bentley Willison drove in a pair of runs. Five different Columbus players scored as they only struck out three times.

"At the end of the Fremont game (Monday), something clicked and then we found it (offense). We got a little bit of confidence going," Schilling said. "I think we just maybe lost a lot of that edge in that tough game the first time we played Northeast. It took us a while to get it going, but I can see the confidence back into their eyes and faces and they came around."

Rivera singled and stole second with Eickhoff up to bat with two outs in the second. Eickhoff grounded a ball through the left side to score Rivera for the opening run of the game.

Northeast tied the game in the ensuing half-inning on an RBI sac fly, but Columbus answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third.

Kinnison reached on an error and Rausch singled to put runners on the corners. Keiton Watchorn ran for Rausch and stole second. Willison delivered a two-run single to left field to put Columbus back into the lead 3-1.

Rausch singled home Gustafson after he tripled in the fifth to extend the advantage to three runs. Seth Brandl scored the fifth and final run of the game for Cornerstone on a strikeout as the catcher sailed the throw to first into right field.

"The pitching was great. Abe (Christensen) came out, looked a little rough but he came out and shoved for us. It was great to see," Kinnison said. "Bats been quiet the last few games, but came out and really showed up to play. We had a lot of spirit (Wednesday) and looked good."

Cornerstone featured three players in Wednesday's lineup who experienced reaching the state tournament last season.

Kinnison was among the group who made the jump to Seniors this season, driving in eight runs and scoring seven times in 24 games this season. He credited the coaching staff for his growth.

"You see Schilling with the varsity team and you get to know him a little bit," Kinnison said. "(Assistant coach Connor) Dush, first year coaching is great to see. Great coaching all around."

As Area 6 champions, Cornerstone will head to Hastings for the Class A National Division State Tournament. They'll play the Area 2 runner-up Omaha Burke in the first round at 10 a.m. Saturday at Duncan Field.