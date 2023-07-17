FREMONT - It was looking bleak for the Cornerstone Insurance Group Columbus Seniors in Monday's Class A Area 6 Tournament elimination game at Schilke Fields in Fremont.

After getting no-hit in a 1-0 eight-inning defeat on Sunday, Cornerstone entered the seventh inning Monday trailing Fremont 2-0 with just two hits on the scoreboard.

Fremont starting pitcher Dom Escovedo mowed down 14 consecutive Columbus hitters and was two outs away from sealing a complete game shutout.

However, an error by Fremont opened the door with one out in the bottom of the seventh as Wyatt Swanson reached on a sharp grounder to the shortstop.

Juri Rivera and Will Wickham singled in back-to-back at-bats to load the bases for Grant Zoucha. The first-year Seniors player delivered with the clutch, game-tying two-run single.

After stranding the bases loaded in the seventh and leaving a runner on third in the eighth, the Seniors clinched the victory 3-2 on a bases-loaded walk from catcher Connor Rausch in the bottom of the ninth to stave off elimination.

"They're resilient. They don't give up. I preached to them all the time there's no time limit in these games. You have to get the 21st out and we used them all and came back to tie the game and just kept extending," Cornerstone head coach Cody Schilling said. "Things like that make me tear up a little bit because I do love all these kids and they come out and fight hard. They do everything I ask them to do. That's all I can ask as a coach is to just come out and give me your best effort, give me your best shot and win or lose I'll be OK with that."

It's been a tough first season at the Seniors level for Zoucha. He entered Monday hitting 5-for-38. However, Zoucha came through in the biggest moment of the season and finished with his second multi-hit game.

"I was just really kind of thinking what my coaches have been telling me because I haven't been hitting very good this year, but with how my coaches have been helping me to hit and I just remembered that and just wanted to go help my team out," Zoucha said.

Columbus pitchers Ryan Eickhoff and Keiton Watchorn kept the team in the game. Eickhoff pitched six innings allowing two runs on four hits, one walk and six strikeouts.

Fremont plated both runs in the third with two outs. After a double and a walk, the Area Tournament hosts lined an RBI single to left to make it 1-0. They added their second run on a double steal as Rausch threw the ball into left field.

Watchorn came on in relief in the seventh, retiring Fremont in order. He allowed a one-out walk in the eighth, but he posted a strikeout and a fly out to escape without further trouble.

Fremont's greatest threat since the third came in the top of the ninth after a one-out single and a two-out walk. Watchorn induced a fly out to center on a 2-1 pitch to get out of the jam.

After pitching just five innings all season prior to Monday, Watchorn posted three shutout innings with one hit allowed on two walks and two strikeouts.

"Sometimes I feel sorry for those guys because sometimes they almost have to be perfect because our offense isn't where we want it to be right now. That's really hard for them to come in, game-in and game-out," Schilling said. "We put a lot of undo pressure on our pitching staff. Hopefully, we can kind of get things turned around. Maybe the last couple innings here was a good thing for us and continue that (Tuesday)."

After failing to walk it off the previous two innings, Columbus loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth on a one-out walk by Matthew Kinnison and two-out singles from Watchorn and Bentley Willison.

Rausch stepped up to the batter's box, taking a first-pitch strike. After that, he saw four straight pitches called balls to earn the walk-off free pass.

Along with Zoucha, Willison and Rivera posted two-hit games. Rausch and Kinnison drew two walks each.

"I was a little leery as this game progressed, I was like more of (Sunday). We would get guys on and we would hit a ball decent, but it was always right at somebody. Someone is going to hit one to fall, just find a hole somewhere and that's what happened," Schilling said. "A couple guys found a hole. I was hoping we would get it over a little bit sooner than that because we had opportunities, but they were resilient and kept coming at them. They kept the fight."

The win extended the Legion baseball careers for the team's veterans of Eickhoff, Willison, Rausch, Swanson, Rivera and Brennen Jelinek. They now sit one win away from a second straight appearance at a state tournament.

"It feels good to help those guys out," Zoucha said. "Just let them live another day and play with us one more time because I want to play with them as much as they want to play with us."

Cornerstone played Lincoln North Star Tuesday night. If they win, they would play for the Area Tournament title on Wednesday in Fremont.

"That's been our goal (qualifying for state) all year. I think that's kind of a driving force for these guys. This was the first step," Schilling said. "We got one more step to go and we're going to qualify. We got to take care of business (Tuesday). We can't look beyond (Tuesday)."