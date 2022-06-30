Cornerstone comeback a memory for the ages

The wild and unpredictable nature of baseball has spawned a phrase to explain what is often unexplainable: "that's baseball." Those words were never more true than Wednesday night at Pawnee Park Legion Field when the Columbus Cornerstone Insurance Group Seniors mounted an extra-innings comeback for an 8-7 win over Grand Island Home Federal.

The "that's baseball" explanation for this one, made as simple as possible goes like this: Cornerstone led 4-0, trailed 5-4 in the seventh, tied it in the bottom half to force extras, gave up two on an error in the ninth but then scored three to win, including two on what seemed to be a tough but routine ground ball to short.

Nick Zoucha came home for the winning run after beating out a bad throw to first and started a sequence reminiscent of little league baseball and ended up scoring to win the game.

Left-hander Tadan Bell, who came in as the story of the night in his final start on his home diamond, couldn't have thought of a wilder finish to his Columbus career even if it did leave him somewhat of a footnote once it was all over.

At the very least, it was a much better memory than the one he has from his first-ever time on the mound at Pawnee Park in a CHS varsity game against Norris.

"We were getting killed. I came in, and funny enough, I walked the first three guys and I was nervous and I was like, 'Wow, I'm out here,' and it was freezing cold," Bell said about March 28, 2019. "I think I ended up getting out of it without giving up a run. It kind of ended the way it started."

His memory isn't totally accurate, but pretty close. The first time Bell toed the rubber at Pawnee Park he came in with two down in the third inning facing a 16-1 deficit against Norris. He allowed a single to first hitter he face that scored a run but left the inning when a runner was caught advancing to third.

Bell then retired the first hitter of the fourth on a ground ball but gave up a hit and two walks before back-to-back swinging strikeouts ended the threat.

His reference to ending the way it started had to do with Wednesday's fourth inning when he faced a bases-loaded jam and only allowed one thanks an inning-ending double play.

Bell was staked to a 4-0 lead through three innings thanks to a blazing hot bat from catcher Kael Forney. Forney finished the night a triple short of the cycle and knocked in six of the eight runs.

He cleared the bases in the first with a double for a 3-0 lead then grounded into an RBI with Cody Zrust at third in the third.

Grand Island cut it to 4-1 when Bell walked two, hit another and gave up a single in the fourth then made it 4-3 in the fifth behind three singles and two hit batters. He exited after 107 pitches and gave way to Trevor Schumacher who cruised along into the seventh until a home run from Home Federal's Carson Leiting cleared centerfield, shanked off the light pole and scored two with a runner at second.

Cornerstone kept the game alive thanks to Forney's fifth RBI of the night on a hard grounder to the left side that was knocked down by the third baseman but trickled away and turned into an infield hit. Cody Zrust scored on the play after doubling to right and moving over on a groundout.

It remained that way until the ninth when a leadoff single and a one-out walk both came around to score for Grand Island on a bouncer up the middle. Zrust flipped to second baseman Ryan Eickhoff for one but Zoucha was unable to come up with the throw for the double play and both runs scored.

Forney started the final rally in the bottom half on a solo shot to left center. Sawyer Kimberling looped a pitch down the left field line for a double then Zoucha simply put the ball in play.

"I knew off the bat it was going to be a close play and I knew he was going to have some pressure on him, and I saw (the first baseman) jump up and I saw the ball," Zoucha recounted. "As I was rounding second I saw the first baseman still on the ground so I was like, 'I'm going to go to three,' make him make a play. I just saw coach going like this (waving his arms) so I just kept going.

"I was thinking of Tadan the whole time. His last time on the mound, get it done for him."

For clarification, Zoucha hit a weak grounder to short that forced a bang-bang throw that sailed over the first baseman's head. He took second as it bounced away up the fence near right field and took a wide turn at second. Because he didn't completely stop his momentum he kept going and forced another throw across the diamond that was air mailed worse than the original one, stumbled at third but came home and started a dogpile.

"For them to be able to come out here and say they want to win it for me means a lot," Bell said.

And how does Forney explain his three-hit night that gave his team the early lead and kept it in the game as "that's baseball" broke out?

"The team really gave me some confidence. I've been working with my dad in the garage because I was kind of going through a slump JV season," he said. "Confidence is key."

The win improved Cornerstone to 13-6 ahead of a doubleheader Thursday in Hastings then back home for a game against York on Friday night. Bell will still be with the team for a little less than a week, but his pitching appearances are likely over.

In his last start he went five innings with four hits, three earned runs, 11 strikeouts, five walks and three hit batters. It wasn't one of his masterpieces, but that was hardly on his mind afterward.

"It's nice to know people wanted to play for me to get the win," he said. "It's different because it doesn't happen like this. For this to be my last moment, and for it to happen like this, and to be with a bunch of guys who care about winning, and appreciate what I've brought to this program, it makes you feel good."

Cornerstone loses 4-1 at Lincoln Northeast

Columbus was on the other side of the "that's baseball" explanation in a road loss Tuesday. Despite the fact that Northeast had just one hit, the Rockets plated four in the sixth and stole a win after Columbus put up a run in the third.

An error, a walk and three straight fielder's choices that failed to result in an out, scored one run, set the stage for a two-run single and another error that pushed a run across.

Sawyer Kimberling walked, advanced on Zoucha's single to right and scored on a wild pitch for the only Columbus run. Zoucha's hit was the only Cornerstone hit of the game.

A weak offensive showing made Ryan Eickhoff a tough-luck loser after he went six innings with just the one hit, two earned runs, two walks and six Ks.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

