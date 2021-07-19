Cornerstone crushes South Sioux to stay alive

Columbus swept South Sioux in a June 23 doubleheader at home but couldn't afford to take its opponent lightly on Sunday with the season on the line. South Sioux provided a reminder of the stakes right away when a single, error and double put the visitors on the scoreboard 2-0 in the first.

Cornerstone answered when Bock led off the bottom with his first double, Flyr reached on a single and runs came in on errors and a bases-loaded walk.

Bock also walked in the fourth and scored on Beard's double, doubled two runs across in the fourth and cleared the bases with a three-run double in the sixth.

Cornerstone plated two in the third, two in the fourth, three in the fifth and three in the sixth before South Sioux found anymore offense.

Young doubled in a run in the third and fourth. Beard and Caleb Van Dyke also had multiple hits. Van Dyke singled and scored in the fifth and sixth. Beard singled to lead off the third in addition to his RBI double in the fourth.

On the mound, Beard scattered three hits between the second and the fifth following the two-run first. A leadoff home run in the sixth was his only other damage. In total, he gave up two earned runs on seven hits, struck out eight and didn't walk anybody. Sixty-two of his 91 pitches were for strikes.