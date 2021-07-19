Cornerstone crushes South Sioux to stay alive

Not that the Cornerstone Insurance Group Seniors needed any motivation, but two first-inning runs by South Sioux City in Sunday's elimination game provided a wakeup call to anyone not quite in the right mindset.
Cornerstone answered in the bottom half, went on to plate multiple runs in the third, fourth, fifth and six and stay alive at the A6 Area Tournament with a 12-3 win in Norfolk.
Leadoff hitter Evan Bock drove in five with three doubles, Kaden Young had two doubles and Brent Beard tossed all six innings. Beard's pitching performance was perhaps most crucial of all in a tournament that could still include two more games if Cornerstone won again on Monday.
Columbus opened with an 8-3 win Friday over Norfolk then was shutout Saturday 5-0 by Gretna. The nine-run victory over South Sioux set up a game Monday afternoon against Fremont. The winner could be in the title series depending on other results. The loser is done for the season.
Be sure to check on our website (ColumbusTelegram.com) and in Wednesday's edition for scores and results. (Columbus dropped Monday's elimination game 3-0 to Fremont and saw the season come go a close.)
"We talked about it before the game, 'Let's take the bull by the horns here and get going right away,'" coach Cody Schilling said about Sunday. "We're down 2-0 and Evan Bock comes up and laces a double right down the line, and it's like, 'OK, let's just keep it going.' We just kept adding on and Brent kept getting outs."
Columbus swept South Sioux in a June 23 doubleheader at home but couldn't afford to take its opponent lightly on Sunday with the season on the line. South Sioux provided a reminder of the stakes right away when a single, error and double put the visitors on the scoreboard 2-0 in the first.
Cornerstone answered when Bock led off the bottom with his first double, Flyr reached on a single and runs came in on errors and a bases-loaded walk.
Bock also walked in the fourth and scored on Beard's double, doubled two runs across in the fourth and cleared the bases with a three-run double in the sixth.
Cornerstone plated two in the third, two in the fourth, three in the fifth and three in the sixth before South Sioux found anymore offense.
Young doubled in a run in the third and fourth. Beard and Caleb Van Dyke also had multiple hits. Van Dyke singled and scored in the fifth and sixth. Beard singled to lead off the third in addition to his RBI double in the fourth.
On the mound, Beard scattered three hits between the second and the fifth following the two-run first. A leadoff home run in the sixth was his only other damage. In total, he gave up two earned runs on seven hits, struck out eight and didn't walk anybody. Sixty-two of his 91 pitches were for strikes.
"He didn't let the big hits bother him," Schilling said. "He kept an even keel and said, 'OK, let's go; next hitter.'"
Beard's effort preserved some other arms and put Cornerstone in as good of a position as possible. Columbus had all three starters over the weekend (Beard, Jurisky Rivera, Flyr) throw complete games of six or seven innings.
That left Ryan Eickhoff available for Monday.
"The fact that we've only used three really helps," Schilling said. "We've got a lot of pitching but we don't necessarily have depth at starting pitcher."
Saturday's setback was thanks to Gretna pitcher Brayden Chaney dictating terms at the plate. Chaney, Schilling said, started off nearly every hitter with a breaking ball on the first pitch and kept hitters guessing throughout at-bats with that approach. He threw first-pitch strikes to 17 of 29 hitters and tossed 68 of his pitches for strikes.
Columbus had six hits, walked once and reached on an error but rarely hit anything hard and stranded all eight runners while going 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position.
Cornerstone stranded the bases loaded in the second, rolled into a double play after a leadoff single in the third, left a one-out double on second in the fifth then had just two more base runners in the final two innings.
"We didn't hit him very well. He threw a lot of breaking balls then snuck in a fastball when you're maybe thinking the opposite," Schilling said. "We were chasing stuff and a little out of sync. There were a few guys that were kind of on him, but there were a couple guys that were struggling."
Gretna took a 1-0 lead in the first following a hit batter in the first at-bat then a two-out single to right center. It was 2-0 after four following a leadoff homer. Gretna added three insurance runs in the fifth with three singles, a walk and a hit batter.
Rivera threw 97 pitches in six innings, gave up seven hits, five earned runs, walked three ands struck out four. Bock's one-out double in the fifth was the only Cornerstone extra-base hit.
Columbus opened tournament play Friday with a win over the hosts thanks to a four-run sixth that included RBIs by Flyr, Young and Rivera.
Both sides scored two in the first. Norfolk did it with an error, double and single. Cornerstone answered when Beard was hit by a pitch and Young singled. An error scored Beard. Trey Kobza's double tied it 2-2.
Flyr singled in a run and Young launched a sac fly to left for another and a 4-2 lead after four. Two Norfolk doubles in the fifth cut the lead to one before Cornerstone pulled away in the sixth.
"I think the at-bats just got better," Schilling said. "...We just eventually wore their starting pitcher down."
Flyr pitched all seven innings with six hits, one earned run, two walks and three strikeouts. He ended his night by retiring six of the last seven he faced.
Norfolk played Gretna at 7 p.m. Monday on the other side of the bracket. Gretna advances to the championship final regardless of the result. But, if Norfolk wins, it will play the winner of Columbus and Fremont. The winner of that one faces Gretna in a winner-take-all game on Tuesday. If Gretna remains unbeaten with a win over Norfolk, the Columbus/Fremont victor would have to beat Gretna twice on Tuesday to win the tournament.
"I like our chances with Eickhoff on the mound," Schilling said. "We're trying to just keep advancing, surviving, keep swinging away and move on."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.