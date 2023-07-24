HASTINGS - The Cornerstone Insurance Group Columbus Seniors returned to Duncan Field in Hastings Sunday for an elimination game against Millard South.

Columbus dropped the opening game of the Class A National Division State Tournament 11-0 against Omaha Burke on Saturday.

Behind six strong innings from pitcher Juri Rivera, strong defense and aggressive baserunning, Cornerstone advanced in the loser's bracket with a 4-1 victory.

"The kids were ready to play. There are little things that we need to clean up, but we played well enough to get the win. We always have a chance to win when Juri (Rivera) is pitching. He pitched well," Cornerstone head coach Cody Schilling said. "I thought our defense was pretty good. We had a couple of timely hits. We got to start hitting the ball better. That's our bugaboo. If that comes alive, we got a good chance to just keep moving."

With their season on the line, Cornerstone turned to its ERA leader. Millard South opened the scoring in the first with a one-out double and a two-out RBI double.

From that point on, Rivera and closer Alex Griffith didn't allow a hit over the final six innings.

Rivera tossed six innings allowing one run on two hits along with five walks and five strikeouts.

"He (Rivera) was tough. He can pitch himself into trouble, but then he'll pitch himself right back out of it. We always count on that," Schilling said. "I think sometimes he gets too ingrained into trying to strike people out rather than just let them hit the ball because his stuff is so good. When he does that, he is almost unbeatable."

Columbus shuffled its players on defense with Rivera, the team's starting center fielder, on the mound. Keiton Watchorn manned center field and Grant Zoucha took over in right field for Matthew Kinnison, who wasn't available.

Watchorn caught all three of his popouts with corner outfielders Bentley Willison and Zoucha making sliding grabs.

"It was just great. He was just throwing outs and not a whole lot of gap hits and hard hits," Cornerstone first baseman Will Wickham said. "They were all pop-ups or ground balls and we were just making plays."Columbus shuffled its players on defense with Rivera, the team's starting center fielder, on the mound. Keiton Watchorn manned center field and Grant Zoucha took over in right field for Matthew Kinnison, who wasn't available.

Watchorn caught all three of his popouts with corner outfielders Bentley Willison and Zoucha making sliding grabs.

"It was just great. He was just throwing outs and not a whole lot of gap hits and hard hits," Cornerstone first baseman Will Wickham said. "They were all pop-ups or ground balls and we were just making plays."

Offensively, Cornerstone did just enough to support Rivera. The starting pitcher helped his own cause in the second with a one-out double.

Rivera ran through Schilling's stop sign on a shallow single to right field by shortstop Ryan Eickhoff and scored the tying run with two outs.

"That base hit was so shallow, but there was two outs and there was no stopping Juri (Rivera)," Schilling said. "Juri didn't even look at me and thankfully they cut it and it actually helped us out and got that run across."

Columbus claimed its first lead in the third. Quenton Gustafson singled and Connor Rausch doubled to put two in scoring position with one out.

Gustafson trotted home on a wild pitch and Rausch scored on a sac fly from Willison.

In the sixth, Willison reached on an error and stole second, third and home to provide the Seniors a crucial insurance run.

"I had no idea he (Willison) was going to do that (steal home). He was taking his lead and the next thing I know he's on a dead sprint to home plate. He knew he could get there," Schilling said. "That's what playing this game is about. You got to take chances, you got to throw yourself out there. If you're going to play scared, then you're not going to do well."

Millard South featured two runners on base in the fourth and sixth innings. After Rivera walked back-to-back hitters with two outs, Rivera recorded a strikeout to end the fourth.

His fifth and final strikeout of the game left two more runners on base in the sixth after a walk and a hit by pitch.

Griffith earned the save by striking out two hitters and inducing a fly out to Willison in left field to end the game.

"We came into the day thinking that we needed to win and we just made it happen. It just came through all cylinders," Wickham said. "We made some mistakes, but we had some good points too. Bentley Willison stealing home, that was just a good point to put us over the edge to get the win."

In his first season with the Seniors, Wickham is batting .253 with 10 RBIs and nine runs scored.

"It's been great," Wickham said. "A lot of fun and we've been winning."

Columbus advanced to Monday's elimination game against Elkhorn North. If Cornerstone wins, they'll play for a spot in the state tournament final at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

"It's a lot better competition than we're used to," Wickham said. "We'll see how it goes throughout the whole tournament. We can make it happen."