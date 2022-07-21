Cornerstone faces familiar foe in first round of state tournament

For the first time since 2018, the Cornerstone Insurance Group Columbus Seniors are playing in a Nebraska American Legion Class A state tournament after placing third in the Area 6 Seniors Tournament on Monday.

Columbus earned their spot in the National League Playoffs with the hosts Lincoln Northeast earning an automatic spot in the state tournament. Fremont defeated Lincoln Northeast in the Area 6 Tournament final and Columbus claimed the second Area 6 berth to state.

The last time Cornerstone played at the state tournament was because they were the hosts. Head coach Cody Schilling said he's proud of his players for earning this trip to state on their own merit.

"I had no idea where we would be at this point when the season began because we graduated eight or nine kids," Schilling said. "This whole team is almost totally different except for three or four guys, so you don't know how they're going to mesh and come together, but these guys have been awesome all year. They've come, worked hard. They played hard. They're very resilient."

Infielder Wyatt Swanson, who drove in two runs in Monday's Area Tournament game against Fremont, said the team is excited to compete at state.

"All of us are really excited," Swanson said. "It's been a while since our Legion team has been to the state tournament and we're ready to go in there and prove to some of the other teams we're the real deal."

Cornerstone reached the Area Tournament semifinals on the backs of its strong pitching. Preston Hastreiter and Trevor Schumacher threw 6 and 2/3 innings in their respective Area Tournament starts and Ryan Eickhoff threw a complete game shutout in Sunday's 1-0 win over Lincoln North Star, which solidified the team's place in a state tournament.

The trio has stepped up at the most important time of the year after All-State high school pitcher Tadan Bell graduated and left the team to head to Coastal Carolina.

"I really like where we're at from a pitching standpoint. Ryan (Eickhoff) threw so well. You got Trevor Schumacher, even though he took a loss, it was awesome to see that and I wanted him so much to get that win," Schilling said. "Preston Hastreiter starts the first game of the Area Tournament and again just takes care of South Sioux City.

"I really like where the staff is at right now. We're throwing strikes, we're keeping us in counts, which in turn keeps us in games."

Swanson said they were a little nervous when Bell left the team, but he said all the pitchers have stepped up.

"Tadan (Bell) was our big-game pitcher and people have stepped up to fill his role," outfielder Kaden Brownlow said.

Offensively, Columbus didn't light up the yard with hits, but it was able to move runners over and manufacture runs in all four games. In Saturday's game, Columbus plated five runs on six hits against Northeast. Zrust and Swanson each recorded two hits, including one extra base hit apiece, and Bentley Willison drove in two runs.

Schilling said they've been working on situational hitting the last couple weeks.

"We've got some kids that can really hit well, but it's getting it all together. Usually it's like two guys and then everybody else is struggling. We need to either find someway to get everybody going all at one time, which I would love that to be this weekend. Other than that, you scratch and claw and get what you can and see if you can pitch and play defense."

Swanson said they'll always find a way to score some runs, even if hits are being strung together for stretches at a time.

"If we're not hitting the ball, we're just finding a way to get on base, walks, errors," he said. "Do whatever we can to get on base."

For the third time this season, Cornerstone will take on Lincoln Northeast at 7 p.m. Saturday at Den Hartog Field in Lincoln. The hosts defeated Columbus 4-1 on June 28 and 10-5 in Saturday's Area Tournament game. In both games, the Seniors held the lead late before Lincoln Northeast rallied to win the game.

Schilling said he'll start Eickhoff on Saturday. In the first meeting against Lincoln Northeast, Eickhoff pitched six innings allowing four runs on one hit with two walks and six strikeouts.

"We've got a little idea of what they're about and know how to kind of attack them and when to attack and what not to do," Schilling said. "I think it bodes well for us. I'm sure they're probably thinking the same thing having seen us a couple times."

Swanson and Brownlow described the keys to defeating Northeast for the first time this summer.

"They're obviously a really good hitting team. I think we just need to pitch a little bit around them since we've learned that a couple times," Swanson said. "We know their strengths and their weaknesses. We'll just go out there and attack them early on."

"We need to play our game and not let them run us," Brownlow said.