Cornerstone falls to Lincoln Pius X in Cornhusker League final

In its final game of the regular season, and for just the second time ever, the Cornerstone Insurance Group Columbus Seniors competed for the Cornhusker League championship. After winning the West Division Friday with a 4-3 win over Hastings, Cornerstone hosted Lincoln Pius X Monday afternoon at Pawnee Park.

The Seniors allowed their most runs in a game all season, falling 10-2. Pius scored a pair in the first and broke the game open in the third with four runs to go up 6-0. A three-run home run was the final stamp on the victory.

Despite the result, Cornerstone head coach Cody Schilling said he was proud of his team to be in the position to win the league title.

"It's a good thing. It's something you could build on for the future. A lot of these guys will be back next year, so maybe we can take the next step and win this game," Schilling said. "I credit the kids for getting here. You don't want to dwell too long on them (losses), especially we got postseason coming up. You take something from it that you need to work on and take a step forward and use it as a stepping stone to get better."

Columbus struggled to get the offense going against Lincoln Pius X starter Samuel Ojeda. It scored just two runs on three hits and it struck out seven times.

Kaden Brownlow, Wyatt Swanson and Sawyer Kimberling combined for three singles. Brownlow broke up the no-hitter in the fourth with single through the left side.

Swanson singled and Juri Rivera walked to load the bases with one out. Kimberling grounded into a fielder's choice to plate Cornerstone's first run of the game. An error by Lincoln Pius X allowed Swanson to score to make it 6-2.

But Pius responded with a sac bunt in the fifth to take a 7-2 lead before a three-run home run by catcher Grant Nottleman over the right field wall to make it 10-2.

"That's a good ballclub. They bunt, they do everything well. They hit the ball, timely hitting and stuff like and we just didn't do that, which is what we've done in the past," Schilling said. "We get some timely hits. Their pitcher did a great job. Hats off to them. They came ready to play and they played well."

Ryan Eickhoff started the game and pitched three innings. He allowed six runs on five hits with two strikeouts and three walks. Preston Hastreiter threw three solid innings in relief allowing just one run on two hits. Hastreiter punched out three batters and walked a pair.

"Preston (Hastreiter) did really well," Schilling said. "Preston has done well whenever he's gotten in to pitch. He's done exactly what we've needed him to do."

The defeat Monday snapped Cornerstone's six-game winning streak. It finished the regular season 18-6 with the Class A Area 6 Senior Tournament up next beginning Friday in South Sioux City.

The consistent trend with this team, Schilling said, is the team's work ethic. He said he always knows what he's going to get from his players.

"They always play hard. Even (today), I can see they still wanted to win. They still tried hard. If something goes wrong, they learn from it. They'll even learn during the game, which is good. I've seen some players stuck in their ways and they don't want to ... well, if it's not going to work, oh well. Whereas if this isn't working, well I'll try something different," Schilling said. "That's something we can build on and work with. It's a game that can wear on you. You can think that you got it figured out and then all of the sudden, what just happened? The game is built on failure. You can't let it get to you and you just got to keep improving. Always trying to get better and better."