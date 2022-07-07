Cornerstone flashes leather, Eickhoff throws complete game in win

A strong pitching performance from Ryan Eickhoff, clean defense and timely hitting were the ingredients to a 2-1 win for the Columbus Cornerstone Insurance Group Seniors over Fremont Wednesday night at Pawnee Park.

Eickhoff threw a complete game, getting out of three key jams. Seniors designated hitter Juri Rivera and third baseman Sawyer Kimberling delivered run-scoring hits in the fourth to provide the timely hitting.

"We played a solid game from a defensive standpoint, pitching standpoint, got timely hitting when we needed it and then held off a late rush and made some good plays," Cornerstone head coach Cody Schilling said. "They are really starting to play really heads-up ball. They're thinking their way through the game and know what they're doing and that's a good sign, especially as we get close to this time of the year with postseason coming up."

Eickhoff allowed one run on seven hits. He struck out seven Fremont hitters and walked just two.

In the second and third innings, the middle infield tandem of shortstop Cody Zrust and second baseman Wyatt Swanson turned double plays. It wiped out a walk in the second and in the third, Fremont opened the frame with back-to-back singles. Eickhoff recorded a strike out followed by the 6-4-3 double play.

In the sixth, Fremont loaded the bases with nobody out after a double, single and infield single. Eickhoff induced a ground ball to Zrust, who threw it to third base for the force out. Eickhoff struck out the next two batters to limit the damage to just one run. The Cornerstone starter retired all three hitters faced in the seventh.

"I think early he (Eickhoff) had trouble locating a little bit. The zone was fairly tight and he maybe got a little too fine trying to throw a perfect pitch. I think he just kind of figured out that hey, I'm going to throw it there. I'm going to try to get him to swing at it and he did a good job," Schilling said. "Sometimes you got to give up some hits. It happens. I think when Ryan's on, he's pitching to contact, gets a lot of ground balls and fly balls and that's when he's good, not when he's trying to strike everybody out."

Wednesday was Eickhoff's third-straight complete game and fourth this season. The seven punch outs was a season-high.

"Amazing," Eickhoff said. "I had everything working and it just really helped. I was getting a lot of swing and misses with the sliders and changeups and threw the fastball in the zone."

The infield flashed the leather all game. In addition to the two double plays, catcher Kael Forney threw out a runner at third base with Kimberling applying the tag in the first.

First baseman Nick Zoucha leaned to the outfield side of first base to catch the third-inning double play grounder. Zoucha also told Columbus to throw it back to first as a Fremont base runner reached second without stepping on first, leading to an out.

Eickhoff said it was huge to get out of those jams. He credited the team's defense, especially Zrust and Swanson for turning the double plays.

"You know anything up the middle is going to get swallowed up and going to be turned into an out," Eickhoff said.

All the offense Columbus needed came on the bats of Rivera and Kimberling. After Zrust singled and Swanson walked, Rivera lined an RBI single to right to break the scoreless deadlock. Two batters later, Kimberling lined a single to left to score Rivera and make it 2-0.

Cornerstone ended the game with seven hits. Zrust hit 3 for 3 with a double and a run scored. Grant Anderson and Kaden Brownlow hit one single each.

"Juri's (Rivera) been getting hits, but they haven't been like typical Juri hits. That hit he had (tonight), that's what I expect from him. He hits missiles. He swings hard and when he makes contact, he hits it a long ways," Schilling said. "He's been a little out of sync. He's been getting some hits, but they've been soft. That hit (tonight) was crushed. I loved seeing that. To see players like that start to come around this time of the year, postseason right around the corner, that bodes well for us."

Columbus' fifth-straight win improved its record to 17-6 ahead of Thursday's home game against Hastings. Its next game is Friday afternoon at Lincoln Southeast.