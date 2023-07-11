The Cornerstone Insurance Group Columbus Seniors closed out regular season play on Saturday with the Class A Area Tournaments starting Friday, July 14.

Columbus finished the season with a 13-10 record including a 2-0 loss on Saturday against visiting team, Anderson Ford Senior Legion.

In the loss, the Anderson Ford Seniors scored a single run in the top of the first on a sacrifice fly and added another in the sixth on a ground out.

The Columbus Seniors finished with three hits as a team in the loss with Bentley Willison, Connor Rausch and Will Wickham each hitting singles.

Willison and Rausch's hits each came in the bottom of the fourth inning following the first nine batters getting out over the first three innings.

Both Willison and Wickham would also record a steal each.

Wickham's hit came with two outs in the seventh and he was able to reach second after Seth Brandl reached first on a walk. Despite the winning run up to bat and the tying run on base, Columbus was not able to score as the Anderson Ford Seniors recorded the final out on strikes.

On the mound for Columbus was Ryan Eickhoff who pitched all seven innings. Eickhoff finished the game with three strikeouts and allowed two runs on three hits. The Columbus defense finished with two errors in the loss.

With the loss, Columbus now will move onto postseason play with their first game taking place on Friday in the Class A Senior Area 6 Tournament in Fremont.