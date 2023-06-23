For a third time in the 2023 season, the Cornerstone Insurance Group Columbus Seniors have posted a three-game win streak.

The Columbus Seniors were able to win their third straight game with a 9-5 victory over Lincoln Southeast on Thursday at home.

"I thought the kids came out ready to play," Cornerstone coach Cody Schilling said. "We pitched well, played good defense, had some timely hits and after that, the game takes care of itself."

Through the first two innings both Columbus and Lincoln Southeast had six batters up and six batters down with both defenses playing well.

Lincoln Southeast was first to strike with two runs in the top of the third inning. Their time with the lead would not last long with Columbus scoring four runs in the bottom of the inning which was started by a single from Quenton Gustafson that brought in two runs.

"We had one out, I was just trying to do something simple to get us a couple of runs and get us the lead," Gustafson said. "It means a lot to help the team."

Columbus would close the third inning with a 4-2 lead.

Lincoln Southeast would briefly tie the game by scoring two runs in the top of the fourth but Columbus answered with five runs in the bottom of the inning.

Columbus' big fourth inning on offense was led by a late double from Connor Rausch which brought in two runs to take the 9-4 lead.

With Lincoln Southeast trailing 9-4 heading into the fifth they would add one run in the top of the inning but were unable to score enough to keep them in the game.

Columbus used two pitchers in the win starting with Brennan Jelinek pitching six innings. Jelinek finished with two strikeouts while allowing five runs, six hits and two walks. Alex Griffith would throw in the seventh for Columbus to seal the win, he finished with one walk allowed.

"Brennan (Jelinek) has been our rock all year, he hasn't given us a bad outing yet," Schilling said. "He does what he needs to do, he doesn't try anything special, he's just consistent when we're looking for good pitching."

At the plate, Columbus finished with 10 hits as a team.

"I thought the guys were getting good pitches to hit, they were being aggressive when they needed to be and they did a good job of staying in at-bats," Schilling said. "Even when they were down in the count they were still getting good cuts. They were ready to go, ready to swing the bats and that's all we can ask for."

Raush finished tied with Matthew Kinnison for a team-high two hits. Rausch also tied with Gustafson for the most RBIs with three.

"I feel like we're back on a roll," Gustafson said. "I feel like our offense has gotten back in a grove with our pitching and defense. I feel like we're back on our path to success."

Another important contributor for Columbus on offense was Juri Rivera who had one hit and three RBIs.

The win comes off a narrow elimination in the Sioux Falls Tournament on Sunday.

"It was just a couple of mistakes and that's the thing about this game it will come up and bite you," Schilling said. "We need to push past it, we played ourselves out of the pool and we ended up the second team from the wildcard."

The Columbus Seniors have a bit of a break from games with their next coming on Tuesday.

"We're going to get a little bit of a break here over the weekend but we'll practice hard on Monday," Schilling said. "I want to see them keep moving forward."

On Tuesday, Columbus will host Lincoln Northeast and then will play Grand Island, Norfolk and Lincoln North Star later in the week.

"Next week is a big week, every game has postseason implications as far as seeding goes," Schilling said. "Northeast is a big game, Grand Island is a big game because we're still in the hunt for winning our side of the league. We just have to keep at it and get a higher seed so we can play a softer team in the first round."