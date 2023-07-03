Cornerstone Insurance Group Columbus Seniors, after being on the wrong end of two pitcher's duels, returned to the diamond on Sunday to play at Grand Island.

After losing 2-0 to Grand Island last week, Columbus jumped out to a 2-0 lead before falling behind 3-2 on a bases-loaded walk and a two-run home run.

However, the Seniors fought back with three runs in the third and one in the fourth to take a 6-3 lead. They held onto the lead, working around a lot of traffic on the base paths, to secure a 6-4 win and snap their two-game losing streak.

"They played well. They were consistent. They were ready to play. I thought Ryan (Eickhoff), he might have not his best stuff but he fought through it and pitched well and good enough to be better than their guy," Seniors head coach Cody Schilling said. "They fought tough and stayed with it. Defense played well. We didn't have an error. We got some timely hits. Some two-out RBIs, which I love. I thought the bottom of the order really came through for us."

Ryan Eickhoff started the game for Columbus. Eickhoff threw five innings allowing three earned runs on five hits and four walks while punching out six Grand Island hitters. Brennen Jelinek recorded a two-inning save allowing one run on one hit, three walks and one strikeout.

Both pitchers worked around multiple bases-loaded jams. Eickhoff allowed the first four Grand Island hitters to reach base on a pair of singles and a pair of walks. He limited the damage to just a single run, inducing a fly out to shallow right field and striking out back-to-back Grand Island batters.

In the third, after Columbus retook the lead, Grand Island loaded the bases with two outs on a single, walk and a hit by pitch. Eickhoff escaped unscathed as Grant Zoucha snagged a liner at third base.

Jelinek ran into traffic in the sixth on two walks, a single and a hit by pitch. After one run scored, Juri Rivera caught a pop out in center field to preserve the Cornerstone lead.

Jelinek walked the leadoff hitter in the seventh, but he retired the next three hitters in order to close out the win.

"They kind of pitched themselves into trouble and then pitched themselves out of it. That's good," Schilling said. "When you're throwing strikes and you're making sure you're not just walking everybody, that really helps. They fought tough. They stayed tough and the players backed them up."

Connor Rausch led the Cornerstone lineup with three hits in four plate appearances. He hit a two-run double in the first to open the scoring followed by singles in the fourth and sixth and a walk in the second.

Zoucha and Matthew Kinnison posted two hits in the eight and nine holes, respectively. Each of them drove in a run in the third. After Wyatt Swanson scored the tying run on an error, Zoucha and Kinnison hit back-to-back RBI singles to give Columbus a 5-3 lead.

"I think both players can be really good players by the time they're done. They need to keep at it, keep working hard. I've done some work in the cage with Grant (Zoucha)," Schilling said. "We've worked on a couple things and I'm starting to see it come to fruition a little bit. He has a tendency to overswing sometimes. Just got to be on time. You don't have to swing the hardest you can. Just square it up and it'll go and he's starting to figure that out.

"Matt's (Kinnison) been pretty tough all year. He knows what he is and he doesn't try to do any more than that. I appreciate that. He's a good kid, fine ballplayer."

Columbus scored its final run of the game in the fourth on an RBI single from Eickhoff that scored Rausch.

The victory improved Columbus' record to 13-9. Cornerstone ends the regular season on Saturday versus Lincoln North Star, a potential Area Tournament opponent. The game carries significance as it'll impact seeding.

"This last week we had a couple of hard-luck losses, but the kids are keeping their spirits up," Schilling said. "If we can win Saturday, I think we'll build a little momentum heading into the Area Tournament. Our pitching has been solid all year and I think the hitting is really coming around.

"We did some drill work where we're trying to hit balls lower and on the ground and hit line drives. I think that really paid off (Sunday). It forced them to make errors. They put three errors up. When we force teams to have to do more than just catch a pop fly, it's in our favor. I like where we're at. We're moving in the right direction and I think we can be a solid contender going into the area.