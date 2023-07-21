For the second straight year, the Cornerstone Insurance Group Columbus Seniors will compete in the Class A National Division State Tournament.

Columbus started the season with losses of 13-1 and 12-5, but they overcame the early struggles to earn the No. 1 seed at the Area Tournament.

The Seniors battled through the elimination bracket, winning two elimination games after trailing by multiple runs to earn a spot at state.

Columbus avenged their earlier defeat to Lincoln Northeast Wednesday with a 5-1 victory to take home the area title.

"I've just been thinking about our first two games this year and how uncompetitive we were. We were just awful," Cornerstone head coach Cody Schilling said. "I knew we were better than what we showed, so it was just a matter of getting them to refocus and believe that they are as good as I thought they were going to be. We just slowly turned things around."

After winning the first game of the Area Tournament 10-2, Columbus struggled to generate offense over the next 14 innings as they were no-hit against Northeast in the second round and trailed 2-0 to Fremont in an elimination game.

However, the offense found its spark with just two outs remaining in their season. They tied the game and eventually won it 3-2 in nine innings.

In their final elimination game, Columbus trailed Lincoln North Star 4-2 in the bottom of the fifth before scoring the final four runs of the game to secure a trip to state.

"When we scored in the bottom of the seventh on that elimination game ... ever since then, I just feel like our bats were really, really hot," Gustafson said. "We just rolled and rolled and rolled the rest of that tournament. I feel like that helped us win the whole thing."

The strength of Columbus' success has been its pitching. During the Area Tournament, Cornerstone allowed no more than four runs in any of the five games conceding 10 total runs.

Juri Rivera, Brennen Jelinek, Ryan Eickhoff, Alex Griffith and Abe Christensen combined for a 2.10 ERA and 22 strikeouts.

"I'm really excited. Pitching and defense is what we hang our hats on. We've got other pitchers nobody probably even knows," Schilling said. "We got a bunch of other guys that can throw, but those guys get on the mound and they almost guarantee six innings every time. Connor (Rausch) and I don't have to put too much into it."

Jelinek pitched the first game against Lincoln Northeast. He kept the game scoreless into the seventh inning, allowing seven hits and striking out four batters in 6 and 2/3 innings. It was his second-longest outing of the season.

"We know even if we don't even pick up the win that day that somebody behind you will be able to back you up," Jelinek said. "Our starting roster has been really strong and even the guys out of the pen have been really good about picking up saves and getting us out of trouble."

Last year, Jelinek had to watch from the dugout due to a season-ending arm injury. This year, he'll have a chance to compete in the state tournament for the first time.

"It was really hard to watch from the dugout last year and see all those guys having fun and competing, but this year will be a lot of fun being able to compete with them," Jelinek said.

The Cornerstone defense aided the pitching staff on the mound. They posted a .975 fielding percentage in the Area Tournament committing just four errors in 158 total chances.

"Knowing you have a defense behind you makes it a lot easier knowing you don't have to beat them yourself," Jelinek said. "You've got eight guys behind you making plays, picking you up when maybe you walk a runner on and they turn a double play and get right off. It's just a big pick-me-up."

Columbus returned a handful of players from last year's team in Eickhoff, Rivera, Wyatt Swanson and Bentley Willison, but the team's success was going to be largely dictated on the emergence of younger players.

Gustafson, Will Wickham and Keiton Watchorn played in 26 of the team's 28 games this season. Matthew Kinnison and Grant Zoucha participated in 24 and 22 games, respectively.

"The young guys have really come a long ways. I knew there was skill level there. I knew there was talent there, but a lot of them moved up a whole level from probably what they should've been playing this year," Schilling said. "It's been seamless. Early in the season, there was a little growth there but once they caught up, no qualms about putting them against anybody."

Gustafson stepped up as the leadoff hitter this season. He said it was a learning curve getting used to faster velocity in the batter's box.

"I take a lot of responsibility to myself and the high expectation of just having a good leadoff to start off the game and get us off to a roll and hopefully start us off with a walk or something to get on base to help us get runs early," Gustafson said.

The Cornerstone second baseman's best hitting stretch came in the postseason where he batted 5-for-14 with one triple, one RBI, six runs scored and five walks.

"I feel like I did OK, especially in the semifinal game when we were down 4-3," Gustafson said. "I came in with that single that scored that tying run and actually ended up scoring after that, so I felt like I did pretty good and did a lot to help the team."

Cornerstone opens the state tournament at 10 a.m. Saturday at Duncan Field in Hastings against Omaha Burke. They were the Area 2 runner-up after they fell to Millard West in the final.

The other teams in the National Division state tournament include Lincoln Pius X, Millard South, Hastings, Elkhorn North, Grand Island and Elkhorn South.

"It seems like we got all the tough guys, but you know what," Schilling said. "Everyone puts on their uniform the same and we just have take it one game at a time and see where we fall out and see if we can make some noise. That's what I'm looking forward to. I think it's a challenge and I feel these kids are up to it."

Last year, Columbus dropped the opening game at state before winning two straight elimination games. They lost to Millard West in the semifinals.

As a member of the team last season, Jelinek said it's important for the younger players to just stay relaxed and enjoy the experience.

"From a pitching standpoint, all the pitchers threw well," Schilling said. "There wasn't one player on our bench that didn't somehow contribute something whether it was pitching, running the bases, pinch-hitting, playing in a game and moving around. I'm really ecstatic about this opportunity we got this upcoming weekend. I'm itching to get it going and see what we can do."