Cornerstone puts together dominant weekend for tournament championship

The Columbus Cornerstone Insurance Group Seniors did just about everything right over the weekend in Omaha. Cornerstone used just four pitchers in four games, scored at least seven runs in each contest and allowed three or fewer four times while winning four straight and claiming the Jim Bongo Bayly Tournament championship in Omaha.
Columbus defeated Omaha Roncalli 9-1 and the Creighton Prep Reserve Team 9-0 on Friday, picked up a 7-2 victory against Omaha North on Saturday and capped a perfect weekend with an 11-3 championship win over Omaha South on Sunday.
Several members of the team contributed at the plate from Friday through Sunday.
Tyler Wessel was 8 for 12 with six RBIs and four doubles, Colin Flyr was 4 for 12 with a home run, Tanner Kobza was 8 for 14 with three doubles, Kaden Young had four hits and drove in five runs and Cole Wilcox was 5 for 15 with five RBIs. Sam Kwapnioski had the biggest blast of the weekend - a grand slam in the first inning of the championship game that was part of a six-run first inning.
Pitching wins went to Wessel, Wilcox, Caleb Van Dyke and Alex Ritzdorf.
Cornerstone, after sitting at 3-10 prior to three games last weekend, has won eight of nine and evened up its record to 11-11.
Coach Cody Schilling said the turnaround might have something to do with a more team-centered approach.
"Everything from last weekend and Wednesday carried over to this weekend," coach Cody Schilling said. "I'm not sure how to put this, but the guys were content with doing a job - 'I moved a guy up or I moved a guy to second or third with less than two outs, now a base hit scores a run, or I hit a sac fly and drove in a run.' It's kind of a maturity level that has progressed forward."
GAME 1 - CORNERSTONE 9, RONCALLI 1 (5 Innings): A 1-1 tie after two innings turned into a Cornerstone route when Columbus scored four in the third and three in the fourth.
Kaden Young doubled in one run in the third and Wessel plated three more on a double with the bases loaded. Tanner Kobza doubled in two runs in the fifth followed by an RBI single by Flyr.
Kobza went and Wessel were both 3 for 3 in the game. Wessel also earned the win on the mound with five innings of work with five hits, one earned run, one walk and three strikeouts.
"I think Tyler Wessel had maybe the best weekend of baseball in his life," Schilling said. "He stared on the mound on Friday and pitched really well, had two doubles in the game, drives in a couple of runs, he turns a double play and picks a guy off at first."
GAME 2 - CORNERSTONE 9, PREP RESERVE 0 (5 Innings): Columbus exploded for five runs in the first inning and held control throughout. Kaden Young tripled and drove in a run with two down then scored on a passed ball, and Wessel's double to right, Alex Ritzdorf's single to left and an error in left all brought in runs with two down.
Kaden Young pushed a run across on a sac fly and Flyr scored on a passed ball in the second. Kobza scored on a wild pitch and Wilcox plated a run on an RBI ground out in the fourth.
Flyr, Kobza and Wessel all doubled. Wilcox was the winning pitcher with just one hit allowed in five innings and five strikeouts.
"I think (the pitching and the hitting) both kind of fed off each other," Schilling said. "The fact that we're pitching the ball well, throwing strikes and then that carries over into the dugout when we're up to bat."
GAME 3 - CORNERSTONE 7, OMAHA NORTH 2: Flyr and Wessel both had multiple hits and both had an extra-base hit to pace an offense that scored at least one run in every inning.
Columbus plated a run in its first at bat but North led 2-1 at the end of the first. It was the only deficit Cornerstone faced all weekend.
The offense quickly responded and added single runs in the second, third, fourth and fifth, and plated two in the sixth. Van Dyke made his first start of the summer and went all seven innings with six hits allowed, two runs, no walks and four strikeouts.
After allowing three hits and two runs in the first inning, Van Dyke set down nine in a row in the middle innings. He needed just 74 pitches to go the distance for a complete game.
"He struggled that first inning and gave up a couple of runs, but after that he was awesome," Schilling said. "He was just throwing strikes. ...After that first inning, he settled down, started getting ahead in the count and did a great job."
GAME 4 - CORNERSTONE 11, OMAHA SOUTH 3 (6 Innings): Kwapnioski's grand slam set an early tone for a Cornerstone team that would not be denied in the championship game.
After an Omaha South run on a hit batter, single and two fielder's choices in the first, Columbus batted around the home half of the first and used the free pass to inflict major damage.
Kobza and Flyr started the frame with a single and a walk then scored on sacrifice flies by Young and Wilcox. Cody Zrust, Tyler Wessel and Justin Gaston all walked and set the stage for Kwapnioski. On a full count, he took a pitch over the wall in right field.
Young and Wilcox drove in runs with RBI singles followed by an RBI ground out by Zrust and a sac fly by Wessel in the second for a 10-1 advantage. After two South runs in the fifth, Wessel drove in the final run of the weekend on a liner to center, ending the game on the mercy rule.
Columbus also won the Bongo Bayly Tournament last season. Cornerstone is back in action Tuesday at home in a nine-inning single game with Kearney Runza.
It's the final home game of the season before road games Thursday at Norfolk, Sunday at Bennington and July 30 at Grand Island.
"We've only got six games left now. That's just the way it always seems to go," Schilling said. "We're hitting our stride and now we're coming to the end of it, darn it."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!