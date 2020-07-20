Cornerstone puts together dominant weekend for tournament championship

"Everything from last weekend and Wednesday carried over to this weekend," coach Cody Schilling said. "I'm not sure how to put this, but the guys were content with doing a job - 'I moved a guy up or I moved a guy to second or third with less than two outs, now a base hit scores a run, or I hit a sac fly and drove in a run.' It's kind of a maturity level that has progressed forward."

GAME 1 - CORNERSTONE 9, RONCALLI 1 (5 Innings): A 1-1 tie after two innings turned into a Cornerstone route when Columbus scored four in the third and three in the fourth.

Kaden Young doubled in one run in the third and Wessel plated three more on a double with the bases loaded. Tanner Kobza doubled in two runs in the fifth followed by an RBI single by Flyr.

Kobza went and Wessel were both 3 for 3 in the game. Wessel also earned the win on the mound with five innings of work with five hits, one earned run, one walk and three strikeouts.

"I think Tyler Wessel had maybe the best weekend of baseball in his life," Schilling said. "He stared on the mound on Friday and pitched really well, had two doubles in the game, drives in a couple of runs, he turns a double play and picks a guy off at first."