Cornerstone racks up 13 hits in road win at Grand Island

Evan Bock and Trey Kobza started the game with walks before Flyr double in a run and Young singled two in on a drive to center.

Caleb Van Dyke and Tanner Kobza singled with two down in the second, Evan Bock drove in one on a double to deep left center but a strikeout put Grand Island on the verge of limiting the damage to just the one run. Columbus sent four more to the plate, Flyr tripled in two runs Young brought him in on a single up the right field line and Conner Rausch singled to left.

Facing a pitcher that couldn't get his command together early on, Schilling was impressed by how his hitters were selectively aggressive.

"The guy in front of you hits a double and all of a sudden everybody is like, 'Let's go. I've got to get up and do something equally as dazzling,'" Schilling said. "Just go up and advance a guy 90 feet. Just move a guy forward. I'm trying to get that through to them that there's value in good outs."

Columbus couldn't add to it over the final five innings but that didn't matter when Eickhoff cruised through the final 3 and 1/3. Three straight hits then an error and a fielder's choice plated two for Grand Island in the third. A third to second to first double play avoided any further damage.