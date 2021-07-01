Cornerstone racks up 13 hits in road win at Grand Island

Every member of the lineup but one had at least one hit, five had two hits, the order produced four extra-base hits and the Cornerstone Insurance Group Seniors were as potent at the plate as they've been all season, racking up 13 hits in a 7-3 win at Grand Island on Wednesday.
Trey Kobza, Colin Flyr, Kaden Young, Caleb Van Dyke and Tanner Kobza each finished with two hits. Cornerstone jumped on Grand Island early and had all seven runs by the end of the second inning.
On the mound, Ryan Eickhoff collected all but the final two outs in a performance that included 6 and 1/3 innings, five hits, two earned runs, a walk and six strikeouts. It was his longest outing of the season and lowered his ERA from 3.98 to 3.55.
Cornerstone improved to 13-9 and was back on the diamond Thursday night in a doubleheader against Gretna. Check online or in Saturday's issue for scores and results.
"Everybody's approach was really good. The guy the started was struggling to find the strike zone, so we stayed patient, we didn't chase," coach Cody Schilling said. "...Even the innings when we didn't score, which were all but the first two, were all good at-bats."
Cornerstone piled up eight of its 13 total hits in the first two innings while building a commanding 7-1 advantage. Grand Island answered with a run on one hit and a passed ball in the first but Eickhoff retired six of the next seven after the leadoff single while his offense came to life.
Evan Bock and Trey Kobza started the game with walks before Flyr double in a run and Young singled two in on a drive to center.
Caleb Van Dyke and Tanner Kobza singled with two down in the second, Evan Bock drove in one on a double to deep left center but a strikeout put Grand Island on the verge of limiting the damage to just the one run. Columbus sent four more to the plate, Flyr tripled in two runs Young brought him in on a single up the right field line and Conner Rausch singled to left.
Facing a pitcher that couldn't get his command together early on, Schilling was impressed by how his hitters were selectively aggressive.
"The guy in front of you hits a double and all of a sudden everybody is like, 'Let's go. I've got to get up and do something equally as dazzling,'" Schilling said. "Just go up and advance a guy 90 feet. Just move a guy forward. I'm trying to get that through to them that there's value in good outs."
Columbus couldn't add to it over the final five innings but that didn't matter when Eickhoff cruised through the final 3 and 1/3. Three straight hits then an error and a fielder's choice plated two for Grand Island in the third. A third to second to first double play avoided any further damage.
Eickhoff retired 10 of the next 13 before leaving with a runner at first and one down in the seventh. A single to start the inning was the only hit he allowed over his final three frames. An error in the fourth and the sixth reached but were left stranded.
"Ryan was really, really good. I told (assistant coach Nathan) Sliva, figuring in the high school season, that still might have been his most complete game, the best game he's thrown all year," Schilling said. "He had them guessing the whole night."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.