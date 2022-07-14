Cornerstone ready to build on successful regular season

The Cornerstone Insurance Group Columbus Seniors is hoping to carry its regular season into the postseason, which starts Friday in South Sioux City.

Cornerstone ended the season 18-7, winning the Cornhusker League West Division. The Seniors won six straight games before Monday's loss to Lincoln Pius X. It marked their third winning streak of at least five games this season.

"Throughout the course of the season, we've played well and we've made a pretty good resume for ourselves," Cornerstone head coach Cody Schilling said. "It's just a matter of understanding where we started and where we're at and that we keep building on the successes we've had and take that through this Area Tournament. If we take care of our business, we'll be great."

The pitching staff, Schilling said, was the biggest question mark he had entering the summer. The team was aided by the addition of Tadan Bell, who started five games with a 1.22 earned run average. However, it's been the young pitchers who have delivered strong pitching performances.

"I think we only had one guy really returning from last year that really threw any significant amount of innings. I think the younger guys like Preston Hastreiter, Alex Griffith and those guys, young, guys, first year coming in and did a great job," Schilling said. "Sawyer Kimberling has thrown a couple of different games he's just a 15-year-old and he can't even drive yet and he's done the job we've asked him to do. That's a big thing. I think the most improved part of our game was pitching, at least that's the one that made the biggest strides."

Schilling said Rivera is battling an arm issue, but he said he hopes he'll be ready for game two on Saturday. He also said that Hastreiter will be Friday's starting pitcher against South Sioux City. It'll be his third start of the season. The right-hander threw three innings Monday and allowed one run on two hits with three strikeouts.

"I think he's (Hastreiter) proved himself through the course of the year to be a good strike thrower," Schilling said. "I thought he came in and did a great job Monday for three innings, so hopefully that just carries through."

Hastreiter said he's pitched fairly well this season thanks to a change of mentality.

"I used to be like the guy that would strike everyone out, but that kind of changed this year. I just missed barrels and just make people pop it up and ground it right into the dirt," Hastreiter said. "Just relying on my defense to make a play and I feel like the whole pitching staff has done that as they've carried our team to a bunch of wins and just trusting them."

Offensively, Columbus has received contributions from up and down the lineup. Nine hitters posted a batting average of at least .280 or higher. Cody Zrust led the team hitting .412 with three home runs and 20 RBIs. He scored the most runs on the team with 25 and stole the most bases with 14.

"Coach Schilling printed out our stats a while ago, but he said we were one of the best offensive teams he's ever had," Zrust said. "I think if we just keep carrying on aggressive attacks and aggressive counts towards district and hopefully state, we'll be just fine."

Schilling said he wants the team to still improve its situational hitting. He said he's trying to get the players to understand the value of advancing a runner with less than two outs.

"Just because you didn't get a hit doesn't mean that the at-bat was a waste. If you move the guy 90 or 180 feet, it's a plus. If you can get a guy from first to scoring position with less than two outs, you got a good opportunity to score a run," Schilling said. "They all want to get a hit or they all want to hit the homer. Just getting them to understand sometimes we don't need that. Sometimes we just a need ball in play or a hard hit ball. Just hit it hard and put it in play and things will take care of themselves."

Cornerstone will face the hosts at 8 p.m. Friday at Klasey Park. The winner will face the top seed Lincoln Northeast Saturday. The loser will play an elimination game on the same day against the loser of Fremont-Lincoln North Star.

Clutch hitting and good pitching is two keys, Schilling said, will be vital for success in the Area Tournament.

"We play good defense. It seems like we always play good defense," he said. "That's one of the things that I don't necessarily worry about it, but making sure pitchers are on and then getting the timely hitting, clutch hitting, team hitting and getting them to realize sometimes just moving a guy forward is a good thing."