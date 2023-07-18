FREMONT - The Cornerstone Columbus Insurance Group Columbus Seniors took care of business in the first round of the Class A Area 6 Tournament at Schilke Fields in Fremont.

After weather pushed back the start of the tournament to Saturday, Columbus battled Norfolk in the rubber game of the season series.

Behind balanced, patient hitting and a dominant pitching performance from Juri Rivera, the Seniors won 10-2 in six innings to stay in the winner's bracket heading into Sunday.

"I thought they came ready to play. We set the tone early," Cornerstone head coach Cody Schilling said. "Juri (Rivera) comes out strong in the first inning and we came up to bat, had a good, strong first inning, put some runs on the board. Scored in every inning but one, so I think the guys are dialed in and they did a great job."

Columbus recorded eight singles and drew 10 walks against Norfolk pitching. Quenton Gustafson and Connor Rausch hit 3-for-4. Gustafson scored three times and Rausch drove in three runs.

Bentley Willison also finished the game with three RBIs as Will Wickham walked three times and scored once.

"I thought the kids put together good at-bats. Even the bats we didn't get on or didn't get hits on ... we talk about how every at-bat should be competitive," Schilling said. "You should be a hard out, tough out and the kids fouled pitches off, getting into 3-2 and getting their pitch count high. They came out with a game plan and they executed it. They stayed in at-bats and made the kid work hard."

On the mound, Rivera surpassed the single-game pitch limit after 5 and 2/3 innings. He allowed two runs on six hits, one walk and seven strikeouts. In his sixth pitching appearance of the season, Rivera struck out at least seven for the fourth time this season.

The veteran starting pitcher ran into trouble in the third after walking one and hitting back-to-back hitters with two outs. He induced a fly out to right field Matthew Kinnison to escape unscathed.

Rivera allowed a pair of two-out runs after Norfolk hit two singles and a two-run triple. He allowed two more singles in the sixth before being pulled for reliever Alex Griffith.

"Juri (Rivera) will pitch himself into trouble sometimes and then he pitches himself right out of it. You live on the edge when he's pitching sometimes," Schilling said. "He did a great job. He did what Juri does and that's all we ask. When you put him out there, we expect to win the game every time he steps on the mound."

Columbus jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first on a two-run single from Willison, scoring Gustafson and courtesy runner Seth Brandl. Wyatt Swanson scored the final run of the frame on a passed ball.

"I was looking middle out fastball and they gave it to me and I just drove it," Willison said.

Swanson extended the lead to 4-0 in the third after walking to lead off the inning and scoring on a wild pitch. Rausch recorded an RBI single in the fourth to score Gustafson and increase the lead to 5-0.

After Norfolk got on the board, Cornerstone plated four runs in the home half of the fifth on two hits, four walks and one hit by pitch.

Rivera walked in Wickham, Rausch singled home Kinnison and Gustafson and Willison walked in courtesy runner Grant Zoucha. Wickham struck out with the bases loaded, sending the game to the sixth with the Seniors leading 9-2.

Norfolk stranded two in the top of the sixth. In the ensuing half-inning, Keiton Watchorn and Gustafson walked with one out and Alex Griffith, in just his second at-bat of the season, dribbled an RBI single through the left side of the infield to clinch the run-rule win.

"We really kept the high energy up the whole game and that's what we really wanted to focus on, not popping it up," Willison said. "We just had a lot of solid, timely line-drive and ground-ball hits and that's what really won us the game. That's what we need to do all weekend long."

On Sunday, Cornerstone was no-hit by Lincoln Northeast in a 1-0 defeat in eight innings.

Northeast pitcher Trae Brandt threw 7 and 2/3 innings walking six batters and striking out eight. Gustafson walked in all four of his plate appearances and Watchorn drew two free passes.

On the opposing side, Brennen Jelinek tossed his best game of the season going 6 and 2/3 innings of shutout baseball. He allowed seven hits, walked one and struck out four batters.

Columbus featured two runners on in the third, but Rivera flew out to end the threat. The Seniors' best chance to score came in the sixth after walks from Watchorn and Gustafson and a sac bunt from Rivera put two in scoring position with one out.

However, Rausch struck out looking and Swanson grounded out to short as the game remained scoreless.

After Jelinek reached his pitch limit, Griffith stranded the winning run on third base in relief with a fly out to center field to force extras. In the eighth, Northeast manufactured the only run of the game with a one-out walk, a sac bunt and an RBI single to right field.

Columbus played an elimination game on Monday in Fremont, needing to win two more games to qualify for the state tournament. This is a position Cornerstone was in last year, eventually earning a spot at state.

"Me, Wyatt (Swanson), Juri (Rivera), Brennen (Jelinek) and Ryan (Eickhoff), we try to be leaders," Willison said. "That's just kind of our goal is to make it to state every year. We're really determined this year."