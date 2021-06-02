Cornerstone secures win in wild finish at Kearney

That play loomed large in the next at-bat after a single to short. That hit might have tied it or at least set Kearney up with runners at second and third. The next hitter would have definitely tied on a drive to center. Kearney had runners at first and second when Kobza made the play of the game.

"I'm like, 'Oh no.' I'm just hoping we get the ball in to not let that guy at first score because that's the winning run. Then, all of a sudden I see Tanner Kobza in a dead sprint," Schilling said. "He lays out, and he, and the ball and ground are in the same place at the same time. He's laying there on the ground and the runners are sprinting around the bases because there's two outs. It was surreal. Then all of a sudden he holds up his glove and the ball is in it."

Rivera earned the pitching win with five innings of work and three hits. Caleb Van Dyke came in for the final two and allowed one earned on five hits, a strikeout and no walks.

The win improved Columbus to 3-3. Cornerstone plays this weekend at the Omaha South Tournament. Check online and in next Tuesday's issue for scores and results.

"There were some definite fireworks. All three outs were made on impossible, incredible plays," Schilling said. "I'm telling you, my beard may be a little whiter today.