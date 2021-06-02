Cornerstone secures win in wild finish at Kearney

Cornerstone Insurance Group Seniors coach Cody Schilling can't recall the last time a Columbus Legion team swept the season series with Kearney.
Columbus did that Tuesday in a 4-3 victory that included three defensive gems in the final inning.
Plays by Colin Flyr in left field, Conner Rausch at third and Tanner Kobza in center were the difference between winning it in regulation, forcing extras or giving Kearney the walk-off victory. Brent Beard and Rausch both had two hits at the plate and Jurisky Rivera picked up the win on the mound with two earned runs and seven strikeouts.
"It was very exciting. The box score and the postgame summary doesn't give that last inning justice whatsoever," coach Cody Schilling said.
Flyr tripled to lead off the game then scored for a 1-0 lead on an error at third. A triple, double and single gave Kearney the 2-1 lead in the third. Columbus answered with an RBI single by Rausch, run on a passed ball from Kaden Young and RBI ground out by Caleb Van Dyke in the fourth.
That made it 4-2 in the seventh when Kearney used two singles and a fielder's choice to cut the lead to one. However, the home team had many more chances.
The inning started with Flyr running down a ball over his head in left that required a diving cath. Back-to-back singles put runners at the corners. A grounder in the hole between third and short scored one run but appeared as if it might set up another runners at the corners situation until Rausch ranged to his left and made a diving stop. His throw beat the runner at second for the second out.
That play loomed large in the next at-bat after a single to short. That hit might have tied it or at least set Kearney up with runners at second and third. The next hitter would have definitely tied on a drive to center. Kearney had runners at first and second when Kobza made the play of the game.
"I'm like, 'Oh no.' I'm just hoping we get the ball in to not let that guy at first score because that's the winning run. Then, all of a sudden I see Tanner Kobza in a dead sprint," Schilling said. "He lays out, and he, and the ball and ground are in the same place at the same time. He's laying there on the ground and the runners are sprinting around the bases because there's two outs. It was surreal. Then all of a sudden he holds up his glove and the ball is in it."
Rivera earned the pitching win with five innings of work and three hits. Caleb Van Dyke came in for the final two and allowed one earned on five hits, a strikeout and no walks.
The win improved Columbus to 3-3. Cornerstone plays this weekend at the Omaha South Tournament. Check online and in next Tuesday's issue for scores and results.
"There were some definite fireworks. All three outs were made on impossible, incredible plays," Schilling said. "I'm telling you, my beard may be a little whiter today.
"...It was solid win, a win that, something like that, you can build on and move forward."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Cornerstone Insurance Seniors (3-3)......................1-0-0-3-0-0-0 -- 4-8-0
Kearney..............................................................0-0-2-0-0-0-1 -- 3-8-1
Win: Jurisky Rivera 5IP, 3H, 2R, 2ER, 4BB, 7K. 1B: Brent Beard, Conner Rausch 2, Ryan Eickhoff, Tyson Groene, Caleb Van Dyke. 2B: Beard. 3B: Flyr. R: Flyr, Beard, Kaden Young, Rausch. BB: Bock, Young, Eickhoff. SB: Beard, Evan Bock.