Cornerstone seeks positive end Thursday in Grand Island

The Columbus Cornerstone Insurance Group Seniors will be looking to find the win column again when the season wraps up Thursday in Grand Island.

Columbus has cooled in the last 10 days since a six-game win streak evened the record at 11-11. Cornerstone won the Bongo Bayly tournament on July 19 with four straight wins but has since lost four in a row.

Following a doubleheader sweep at Norfolk, Columbus dropped a 7-1 game to Bennington on Sunday after falling behind 5-0 through the first two innings.

Post 266 piled up 13 hits, five in the first two innings, Cornerstone pitching worked around two jams in the third, fourth and fifth, but the offense went 2 for 10 with runners in scoring position and failed to crack the scoreboard until the seventh.

Cole Wilcox and Justin Gaston both had two hits, Wilcox had the lone RBI and Alex Ritzdorf worked 5 and 2/3 with five earned runs.

Bennington strung together four one-out hits and and RBI ground out for three runs in the first then added two more with a two-out liner to left with two on.

Columbus stranded a one-out double in the first, had two on and two down in the fourth, two on and two down in the fifth and had the leadoff man on in the sixth but grounded into a double play.