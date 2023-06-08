Cornerstone Insurance Group Columbus Seniors squared off against Hastings for the second time this season. In the season opener on May 24, Hastings run-ruled Columbus 13-1.

On Tuesday, the Seniors avenged that defeat jumping out to a 5-0 lead after two innings. They led by as many of seven runs as Juri Rivera threw five shutout innings in an 8-3 victory.

Rivera and Connor Rausch both hit 2-for-4 with one RBI. The Columbus starting pitcher doubled twice for the team's only extra-base hits. Will Wickham also recorded a two-hit game driving in two runs. Quenton Gustafson and Ryan Eickhoff walked twice and scored twice.

In his second start of the season, Rivera allowed just three hits, walking three Hastings hitters and strikeout out two. In 10 innings pitched, he's allowed just four hits with a dozen strikeouts and six walks.

Cornerstone sent eight hitters to the plate in the first inning. Quenton Gustafson walked and Rivera doubled with Rausch driving home Gustafson on a single up the middle into center field.

A Swanson RBI ground out doubled the lead to 2-0. Wickham singled home courtesy runner Collin Rausch and Grant Zoucha's ground out scored Eickhoff to make it 4-0.

Rivera lined a two-out RBI double in the second after Gustafson drew a base on balls in the at-bat prior, extending the lead to 5-0. Columbus tacked on two runs in the fifth on a balk and a Wickham RBI single. An error in the seventh on an Eickhoff bunt allowed Collin to score the final Columbus run.

Cornerstone improved to 6-3 with all six wins coming in the last seven games.

OneUnited Federal Credit Union Columbus Junior Blues

The OneUnited Federal Credit Union Columbus Junior Blues suffered their fourth consecutive defeat Tuesday losing 11-1 to Hastings.

Charlie Larson scored the first run of the game in the second on an error by Hastings on a Cade Wurdeman grounder. In the home half, Hastings scored seven runs as they sent 11 batters to the plate.

They scored two on a triple, two on a Blues error, one on a steal of home and a pair on two RBI singles. The home team put the game out of reach with four in the fourth on a wild pitch, a bases-loaded walk and an RBI single and error.

Collin pitched 1 and 2/3 innings with seven runs allowed, three earned, on four hits and two walks. Jack Holys allowed four runs, three earned, in 1 and 1/3 innings on three hits and four walks. Stewie Kudron pitched a scoreless inning.

OneUnited and Cornerstone hosted Kearney on Wednesday in their second meeting of the season.