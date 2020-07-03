Cornerstone Seniors beat up in road losses to Hastings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Columbus Cornerstone Insurance Group Seniors allowed a combined 19 runs and suffered a doubleheader loss at Hastings on Thursday by final scores of 12-4 and 7-0.

Cornerstone managed just nine total hits in the two contests, left a total of 16 runners on base and went 2 for 14 with runners in scoring position.

Columbus dropped to 3-7 with the losses and has lost four in a row ahead of a doubleheader Sunday at North Platte.

GAME 1, Hastings 12, Cornerstone 4: The hosts plated the first two runs in the bottom of the second but Columbus answered with three and its only lead of the night the next half inning.

Kaden Young brought one in on a ground ball out with the bases loaded and Cody Zrust doubled two hitters later with two outs and two on for a 3-2 advantage.

Colin Flyr's two-out single with Conner Rausch at third extended the lead to 8-2 in the fourth.

Five hits, an error and a walk put six Hastings runs on the board in the home half and seized the lead. Three singles, a hit batter and a triple added four more in the fifth and ended the game on the mercy rule.