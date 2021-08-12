Cornerstone Seniors enjoyed a victory lap, of sorts

Call it one last hurrah; a return to the roots of the game.

Not that the Columbus Cornerstone Insurance Group Seniors were about to take the summer lightly, but for the last months ever together in the dugout and on the diamond there was more about the game than simply winning and losing.

With the pressure to make a state tournament at some point in their careers off their shoulders, Cornerstone players, who've always enjoyed each other's company regardless of the results, did even more so in May, June and July.

As the most accomplished group of baseball players, likely in Columbus history, they deserved at least that. But maybe it was that connection all along that made them so successful all these years.

"Let's enjoy it while were here," coach Cody Schilling said. "It doesn't always have to be intensity all the time. Let's have some fun while we're there. ...And these guys have always understood that. They like to win, but they like to have fun. Whether it's practice or a game, it's not all work, work, work. They really enjoy each other."

Cornerstone was 20-13 over the course of the summer, won the Omaha South Tourney in early June and went 10-2 overall in tournament action.