Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Cornerstone Insurance Group Columbus Seniors tied the game in the seventh inning Tuesday at Kearney, but they saw their three-game winning streak come to an end on a walk-off.

After back-to-back strikeouts to start the top of the seventh, Will Wickham doubled to provide hope for the Seniors. Keiton Watchorn replaced Wickham on the base paths and he came around to score in the next at-bat on a single to right from Seth Brandl.

Brennen Jelinek started the game and he remained on the mound in the seventh looking to force extras. He allowed a leadoff double before an intentional walk put the double play in order with nobody out.

After a Jelinek error loaded the bases, the Cornerstone starter walked in the winning road on the seventh pitch of the at-bat.

Jelinek pitched six-plus innings allowing three runs, two earned, on 10 hits and two walks on just 85 pitches.

In the defeat, Columbus mustered just four hits and two walks. Quenton Gustafson singled and scored in the sixth inning on an RBI sac fly from Wyatt Swanson. Juri Rivera also singled in the sixth.

Kearney took the lead on a solo home run in the second from Bryce Andersen with Andersen doubling the lead on an RBI sac fly in the fifth.

The OneUnited Federal Credit Union Columbus Junior Blues played their second game of the season Tuesday, suffering a 6-3 defeat at Kearney behind a five-run first from the home team against Blues starter Connor Williams.

After Collin Rausch stole home for the game's first run in the top of the first, Kearney tied the game on a fielder's choice. An RBI single moved the hosts into the lead.

A Williams walk and a OneUnited error loaded the bases with one out. Kearney lined an RBI single, drew a bases-loaded hit by pitch and hit an RBI sac fly to make it 5-1.

Kearney tacked on a sixth run in the second on a two-out RBI single off reliever Jack Holys.

Columbus scratched across a run in the third on an RBI single from Brett Belzer. It trimmed the lead to 6-3 on a sixth-inning RBI single from pinch hitter Stewie Kudron. In the seventh, Columbus only drew one walk to end the game.

The Blues bullpen of Holys and Damon Liermann gave them a chance to come back shutting out Kearney over five innings allowing just two hits, three walks and three strikeouts.

Larson led the Columbus offense reaching base four times with two singles, a double and a walk. In two games this season, Larson is 6-for-6. Rausch scored two of the team's three runs with Cash Peterson crossing home plate once.

Cornerstone dropped to 3-3 on the season with OneUnited falling to 1-1. Both teams played at Norfolk Wednesday.