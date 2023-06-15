The Cornerstone Insurance Group Columbus Seniors hosted North Platte for a doubleheader Wednesday at Pawnee Park.

Columbus struggled to find consistent pitching, dropping game one 18-3 in four innings. In the second game, the Seniors trailed 8-1 but rallied to put the tying run on base with one out in the seventh.

A strikeout and a ground out ended the game as North Platte won 9-7.

"We got to come out and ready to play every time for every game. We were like in a coma for most of the day it seemed like. For this team to be where we want to be, we have to do two of three things," Cornerstone head coach Cody Schilling said. "We got to pitch well and we got to defend well because offensively we're coming around, but it's not right where we want it right now.

"To stay in games, we got to make sure we're pitching the ball well, throwing pitches where they need to be and not get behind hitters and then when the ball is put in play, we play great defense. (Wednesday) we did none of that. It was just a rough day."

With a quick turnaround before Saturday's Sioux Falls Tournament, Schilling utilized seven different arms over the two games.

In the opener, Will Wickham earned the start and pitched 2/3 innings allowing eight runs on five hits and three walks. Alex Griffith allowed six runs on six hits and three walks in the next 1 and 1/3 innings as Columbus trailed 14-3 after two innings.

Abe Christensen started game two and pitched two scoreless innings allowing one hit, one walk and striking out two North Platte hitters. Connor Rausch took over and tossed three innings allowing four runs on four hits and three punch outs.

Quenton Gustafson pitched the final two innings allowing five runs on five hits and two walks.

"I thought there were some bright spots. I liked the way Connor Rausch pitched well. I thought Abe (Christensen) pitched well to start the game," Schilling said. "We were kind of keeping his pitch count down so he's available this weekend. We threw a lot of guys, but it basically comes down to where your number is called, you get the job done."

Schilling said he's seeking a shift in mentality with his pitchers by dictating the game instead of reacting and letting the hitters dictate.

"You just got to take the bull by the horns and be the guy, be the man, be the dog. We can't have the ups and downs. We're a young team that's trying to build on successes and we can't have total lapses like we did (Wednesday)," he said. "I think a lot of it might have to do with we got a bunch of young pups out here and we got to turn those pups into dogs. We're coming. I think we're going to have days like this, but we just got to limit them and make sure they're far and few between."

Columbus mustered just three runs on three hits in game one. The Seniors were no-hit through 3 and 2/3 innings in the second game before a Wyatt Swanson RBI single got them in the hit column and on the scoreboard.

Cornerstone trailed 8-1 heading to the bottom of the sixth. It pulled within four runs on a Juri Rivera RBI single, a Swanson RBI sac fly and a Seth Brandl RBI single.

After North Platte scored in the top of the seventh to make it 9-4, Rausch hit an RBI single with the bases loaded with Swanson recording his third and fourth RBIs of the game on a two-run single to make it 9-7 with runners on the corners and one out.

North Platte changed pitchers and the reliever struck out Ryan Eickhoff and induced a Brandl ground out to shortstop to end the game.

"We flipped a switch and all of the sudden we're seeing line drives. I think a lot of it comes down to we've got to have team at-bats. Got to hit line drives, move the next guy up," Schilling said. "We've just got to get guys on base, especially when you're down like we were down. You just got to keep putting guys on and moving them forward and that's how you build those big innings like that."

Gustafson scored twice in game two with Rivera stepping on home plate three times. Matthew Kinnison and Keiton Watchorn singled and scored one time.

Rausch doubled home a run in game one and Kinnison and Gustafson drove in one run on a single and fielder's choice, respectively.

Columbus dropped its third game in a row to fall to 7-6 on the season. The Seniors will begin play in the Sioux Falls Tournament on Friday with the tournament ending on Monday.