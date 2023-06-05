The Cornerstone Insurance Group Columbus Seniors turned a quick start into the team's fifth win on Sunday.

The Columbus Seniors played host to Lincoln Northwest and pulled out a 2-0 victory.

"This is a big and important game, we have to play everybody in our area tournament one time," Columbus Seniors coach Cody Schilling said. "The wins and losses go towards seeding so this was a big win for us. It puts us a step closer to a higher seed."

The Seniors were able to strike first taking a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

"I always like to score first," Schilling said. "We got that early lead which is helpful."

Columbus' early run came from a pair of singles to lead off the bottom of the first with Quenton Gustafson and Juri Rivera each earning hits.

Gustafson would then score following a steal and advancing to third on Rivera's hit.

Despite earning the 1-0 lead early, the Columbus Seniors were not able to keep up the early momentum on offense. The team's second and final run would come in the fourth inning.

"I was a little disappointed that we didn't keep taking on," Schilling said. "I thought we looked a little tired, we were not totally into it."

A key to the Seniors' win was the strong defensive performance, Columbus only allowed four hits and two walks as a team.

"The pitchers threw strikes, made them put the ball in play, we can't defend walks," Schilling said. "If the pitchers are doing their jobs and throwing strikes it becomes easier for us."

One big moment for Columbus' defense was in the top of the third with Northwest having a kid on third base with no outs but the Seniors were able to catch a liner and record a double play on a force out to stop the runner from being able to score.

"I have no qualms that our defense is pretty salty, we field pretty much everything that's hit to us," Schilling said.

Leading the way in the win for Columbus was Wyatt Swanson. Swanson got the start on the mound for the Seniors where he pitched the opening three innings, allowing just one walk and one hit while striking out one batter. He would get credited for the win on the bump.

"The fact that he's gotten up there and got his feet wet and got some innings in is good," Schilling said. "He's a kid that down the line, later in the season can come in and eat up some innings for us."

Swanson also played a key role on offense by getting one of the team's four hits, a walk and scoring one run in the 2-0 win.

The win improves Columbus to 5-3 through eight games and their next outing is set for Tuesday at Hastings.

"All games are important, the win is important for our confidence and getting us going," Schilling said. "I think this is a good step in the right direction, especially with a tough week ahead."

OneUnited Federal Credit Union Columbus Junior Blues

The OneUnited Federal Credit Union Columbus Junior Blues dropped their third straight game Sunday in an 8-2 loss to Lincoln North Star at home.

"We put ourselves in good spots but missed a key hit here and there," Junior Blues coach Travis McCloud said. "We had a few mental mistakes that kind of brought us down a bit."

The Junior Blues hung around early with neither team scoring a single run until the fifth inning. In the fifth, North Star scored six runs in the top of the inning.

"Some mistakes that we made led to those six runs and helped them out," McCloud said.

The Junior Blues would strike back by scoring two runs in the bottom of the inning but that was simply not enough to overcome North Star's run.

North Star would go on to add one run in the sixth and the seventh to secure the 8-2 win.

For the Junior Blues, the team had plenty of hits with Jack Holys, Charlie Larson and Rory Gehring each recording two in the game. As a team, the Junior Blues finished with eight hits.

"I liked that they kept attacking and working to put the ball in play," McCloud said. "When they did put it in play they were legging out some hits that were almost outs but they kept hustling and fighting."

Abe Christensen got the start for the Junior Blues and he lasted 4 and 1/3 innings allowing five hits and five walks while striking out nine batters in the loss.

Cade Wurderman would relive Christensen and pitch the final 2 and 2/3 innings where he allowed four hits, two walks and three runs while striking out three.

The loss puts the Junior Blues at 1-3 with their next opportunity to snap the cold streak coming on Tuesday in Hastings.

"We're going to show up to practice ready to rock and really focus on being ready to play as soon as we step on the field," McCloud said. "Sometimes we kind of lack intensity and that comes back to bite us, we're going to work on that."