Cornerstone skid continues in North Platte

Columbus attempted an unlikely five-run rally in the seventh when Conner Rausch and Drew Loosveldt reached based with one down. Caleb Van Dyke's groundout to short scored one and Flyr singled in another before a fly ball to right ended it.

The Cornerstone bats were held mostly at bay by North Platte starter Cody Wright who went all seven innings while allowing five hits and five earned runs with five strikeouts.

He faced the minimum through the first three innings thanks to a leadoff walk being eliminated on the base paths with a double play in the next at bat.

"We're not producing at a high enough rate to overcome some of our other mistakes," Schilling said. "I really do think we're hitting too many balls in the error. We've talked about that, but it still seems to rear its ugly head, especially lately.

GAME 2, North Platte 3, Cornerstone 2: Young's second start of the season was another good one. Following a five-inning win over Lexington on June 27 that included 10 Ks, the left-hander went 6 and 1/3 on Saturday with three hits allowed, three earned runs and nine strikeouts. He wasn't quite as efficient this time, walking six and throwing 100 pitches, but it wasn't enough because of a lack of offense.