Cornerstone skid continues in North Platte

Early runs in Game 1 then a walk-off hit in Game 2 gave the Columbus Cornerstone Insurance Group Seniors a doubleheader loss on Sunday in North Platte and extended the losing skid to six in a row.
Columbus had evened its record to 3-3 with a twin bill blowout of Lexington the previous weekend but has since dropped to 3-9 after six losses in a row that have included two one-run losses and two others in which the opponent has scored 10 or more runs.
Cornerstone has also only managed 13 total runs during the skid.
Positives from the weekend included Colin Flyr going a combined 3 for 7 at the plate with two RBIs, Cole Wilcox driving in three runs in Game 1 and Kaden Young putting together a solid six-inning start in Game 2.
"I think if there's a common denominator (in the losing streak), it's been a lack of offense, and timely hitting," coach Cody Schilling said. "Pitching has been pretty good, but we've wasted a few outings. The second game yesterday, we kind of figured out a new way to lose a game. It's been a touch stretch."
GAME 1, North Platte 10, Cornerstone 5: Three hits and two errors in the bottom of the first plated five North Platte runs and had Columbus chasing the rest of the way.
Cornerstone failed to produce a hit until there were two outs in the fourth. That Wilcox single drove in Cody Zrust from second but still had the Seniors trailing 6-1. Wilcox drove in Flyr and Zrust with an RBI ground out with the bases loaded in the sixth, cutting the deficit to 6-3, but North Platte responded with four runs in the home half that included a walk with the bases loaded.
Columbus attempted an unlikely five-run rally in the seventh when Conner Rausch and Drew Loosveldt reached based with one down. Caleb Van Dyke's groundout to short scored one and Flyr singled in another before a fly ball to right ended it.
The Cornerstone bats were held mostly at bay by North Platte starter Cody Wright who went all seven innings while allowing five hits and five earned runs with five strikeouts.
He faced the minimum through the first three innings thanks to a leadoff walk being eliminated on the base paths with a double play in the next at bat.
"We're not producing at a high enough rate to overcome some of our other mistakes," Schilling said. "I really do think we're hitting too many balls in the error. We've talked about that, but it still seems to rear its ugly head, especially lately.
GAME 2, North Platte 3, Cornerstone 2: Young's second start of the season was another good one. Following a five-inning win over Lexington on June 27 that included 10 Ks, the left-hander went 6 and 1/3 on Saturday with three hits allowed, three earned runs and nine strikeouts. He wasn't quite as efficient this time, walking six and throwing 100 pitches, but it wasn't enough because of a lack of offense.
Columbus again didn't find a base hit until late in the game, this time in the fifth. The Seniors had a two-out base runner in the second on an error and another two-out runner in the third on a walk but didn't reach base with a hit until Alex Ritzdorf single with one down in the fifth.
Justin Gaston started the frame by reaching on an error, Ritzdorf moved him to third then Flyr singled him in on a line drive to left.
Tyler Wessel's single in the sixth scored Wilcox and made it 2-0. Sam Kwapnioski singled in the next at-bat and put runners at the corners with one down. North Platte ended the jam with a non-traditional double play, using a ground ball for a force-out at second then a throw home to catch Wessel trying to score on the play.
A walk, double then ground ball out for North Platte cut the lead in half in the bottom of the sixth.
Two walks and a single started the seventh and had Columbus clinging to it's one-run cushion. The Seniors appeared on the verge of a win when Young picked off a runner and Wessel, on the mound in relief, induced a ground ball for the second out. But a walk loaded it up and a full-count pitch was taken to deep right for the tying and winning runs.
"Wins and losses aren't a big deal this summer because there's nothing to play for at the end, but you still want to have success," Schilling said. "The guys want to win games, and they prepare to win games. Maybe we can get a big win on Wednesday and turn a corner."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
