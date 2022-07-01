Cornerstone sweeps North Platte on the road

Columbus Cornerstone Insurance Group Seniors secured two one-run wins Thursday at the North Platte FNBO Nationals. In game one, Cornerstone scored early and often for an 8-6 win. In game two, the Seniors fended off a late rally to win 8-7.

Wyatt Swanson, Juri Rivera and Sawyer Kimberling recorded two-hit games each and combined for five runs batted in. Tadan Bell singled, walked twice and crossed home plate twice. Kaden Brownlow also scored two runs.

Kimberling opened the scoring with an RBI double to right in the first inning. A Cody Zrust fielder's choice and throwing error increased the lead to 3-0.

With the bases loaded, Bentley Willison was hit by a pitch and Kimberling drove in his second run of the game on a single to center to make it 5-0.

After Bell walked, Swanson launched a two-run home run over the left field wall to restore a four-run lead for Cornerstone 7-3. Bell drove in the final run of the game for Columbus with a single to left scoring Brownlow.

Preston Hastreiter won the game for Cornerstone pitching six innings. He allowed six runs on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Alex Griffith earned the save pitching the seventh.

In the nightcap, Cornerstone erased a 6-0 deficit with seven unanswered runs to win 7-6. It scored three in the fourth, two in the fifth and two in the seventh to walk it off as the designated home team. Kimberling hit an RBI single to tie the game with one out. After a ground out, Nick Zoucha lined a single to center scoring Swanson for the game-winning run.

Columbus finished with five players post multi-hit games for a 7-6 win against the Nationals. Brownlow and Zoucha recorded three hits in four at-bats. Zrust, Kael Forney and Bentley Willison tallied two hits apiece.

Brownlow and Forney drove in two runs apiece. Kimberling, Willison and Zoucha ended the night with one RBI each.

Trailing 6-0 in the fourth, Willison hit Columbus onto the scoreboard with an RBI single. Brownlow cut the deficit to three runs later in the frame on a two-run single through the left side of the infield. Forney brought Cornerstone to within a run on a two-run double in the fifth.

Griffith was the winning pitcher in the second game. He tossed three innings out of the bullpen allowing no runs on three hits and one strikeout. Rivera started the game and pitched four innings allowing six runs on five hits. He walked three Nationals and struck out seven.

The sweep improved Cornerstone's record to 15-6 entering Friday's home contest against York.

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

