Cornerstone sweeps through Omaha South Tourney

Brent Beard had just one hit over three games this past weekend for the Cornerstone Insurance Group Seniors at a three-game tournament hosted by Omaha South. But while his performance at the plate doesn't jump off the scorebook, it was a bunt single on Sunday that might have been the perfect example of the type of weekend it was for Cornerstone.
When it's going good, it's going good.
Schilling has coached Beard for years. Never once in all that time has he asked Beard to bunt. But Sunday in a scoreless game with two on, Schilling had the idea to give the sign for a bunt not so much as a sacrifice but as a way to catch the defense off guard and load the bases.
That's exactly what happened and what kick-started a four-run inning and a 3-0 finish to the tournament. Schilling didn't mention that minute detail in order to take credit for his baseball acumen but as an illustration of the type of wave Cornerstone is riding at the moment.
"I gave him the bunt sign and he stood there and stared at me," Schilling said. "I turned and walked back to the coach's box, turned around and he's still out of the box staring at me, and I just nodded at him - 'Yes, that's right, I'm asking you to bunt.'
"...He was smiling at me when he got back to the dugout. That's the thing, everybody was doing their job; they were all executing and doing the things we asked them to do."
Solid pitching and contributions up and down the lineup, especially by first baseman Kaden Young, were the ingredients for a perfect 3-0 weekend at the Omaha South Tournament.
Cornerstone defeated Omaha Bryan 9-0 and the Millard Sox Seniors 6-1 on Saturday then came back for a 10-1 defeat of the Creighton Prep Varsity II on Sunday.
Ryan Eickhoff, Colin Flyr and Beard each picked up pitching wins while Young was 5 for 8 combined with two doubles, four RBIs and two walks. Evan Bock was also a productive 4 of 8 overall with two doubles and three runs batted in.
Cornerstone has won four in a row and sits at 6-3 after starting the season 1-2. The Seniors and the Columbus United Federal Credit Union Junior Blues are back in action on Wednesday at Pawnee Park Legion Field for Fan Appreciation Night.
Fans in attendance will enjoy free admission courtesy of the American Legion Hartman Post 84 and free popcorn and a free T-shirt courtesy of Cornerstone Insurance Group.
"Momentum is a big thing, even in baseball. You build a little momentum and you get a little success and it breeds more of it," Schilling said. "You keep trying to add and build, build, build until you, hopefully, end up where you want to be by the end of the year."
CORNERSTONE SENIORS 10, CREIGHTON PREP VARSITY II 1: The lineup produced 11 hits, four members had two hits and Beard tossed all five innings while allowing just one hit, one earned run, struck out five and didn't walk a batter.
Cornerstone led 1-0 after two innings then put it away with four in the third and five in the fourth. Prep plated one in the bottom of the third but went scoreless the rest of the way and lost after five innings due to the mercy rule.
Flyr singled to lead off and scored three hitters later on a sac fly by Kaden Young for a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Cornerstone batted around in the fourth and put together four singles, a double and reached on an error for five runs.
Flyr led off with another single, Bock reached on an error and Beard singled on a bunt try to load the bases. Flyr and Bock came in two hitters later on Conner Rausch's grounder up the middle for a 3-0 advantage. Jurisky Rivera made it 4-0 on a sac fly to center. Caleb Van Dyke doubled and brought in another for a 5-0 lead.
Prep scored its lone run on a leadoff single, two stolen bases and a sac fly. Cornerstone sent nine to the plate again in the fourth and scored five more on three singles, two hit batters, a double and a walk.
Young had an RBI on a grounder through the right side, Rausch singled up the middle again and brought in another run. Eickhoff used a sac fly to make it 8-1. Rivera doubled to center for a 9-1 cushion, and Caleb Fan Dyke singled to center for the final run.
Rausch finished 2 for 3 with three driven in while Young, Rivera and Van Dyke each had two RBIs.
CORNERSTONE SENIORS 6, MILLARD SOX 1: Flyr did it all in the second game of Saturday's tournament, giving up just one hit on the mound to go with one earned run while picking up three hits at the plate, an RBI, two triples and a double.
He struggled with control issues and had to work out of several jams because of seven walks but wiggled off the hook each time other than in the second inning.
He stranded a one-out walk in the first, walked four and walked in a run in the second, had two on and one down in the fourth after a double and a walk, walked one and hit a batter in the fifth and walked the first two in the seventh.
Millard only retired Flyr as a hitter one time - a grounder to third in the first. He doubled and scored in the third, tripled but was left stranded in the fourth and tripled and picked up another RBI in the sixth.
Millard scored the first run in the second but Cornerstone answered in the bottom half when Eickhoff reached on a fielder's choice and eventually came in on a balk. Tyson Groene's single and a fielder's choice by Beard made it 3-0 after three.
Drew Loosvelt was hit by a pitch in the fourth and scored two hitters later on Groene's RBI ground out. Flyr added some insurance in the sixth when he tripled Van Dyke in to make it 5-1. Bock singled in the next at bat for the final run.
CORNERSTONE SENIORS 9, OMAHA BRYAN 0: Cornerstone scored three runs in each of the first, second, and fifth innings and let Eickhoff do the rest on the mound.
His only threats came in the second and fourth innings. A one out-hit batter and single in the second were left stranded on a strikeout looking then a grounder to second. He had one on and none out to start the fourth with a leadoff error and a stolen base. But after the runner moved to third on a ground out then tried to score on a grounder to first he was cut down at the plate.
A double by Bock, RBI ground out from Beard and double by Rivera made it 3-0 in the first. Flyr, Beard and Young each doubled in a run in the second. Cornerstone scored three more in the fifth without a hit thanks to a leadoff walk, hit batter and three errors.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Cornerstone Seniors (6-3)........................................1-0-4-5-0 -- 10-11-2
Creighton Prep Varsity II.............................................0-0-1-0-0 -- 1-1-1
Win: Brent Beard, 5IP, 1H, 1R, 1ER, 0BB, 5K. 1B: Colin Flyr 2, Beard, Kaden Young, Conner Raush 2, Jurisky Rivera, Caleb Van Dyke. 2B: Rivera, Van Dyke. RBI: Young 2, Rausch 3, Eickhoff, Rivera 2, Van Dyke 2. R: Flyr 2, Tyson Groene 2, Evan Bock 2, Young, Rivera, Trevor Schumacher 2. BB: Flyr, Beard. SB: Bock.
Millard Sox Seniors...............................................0-1-0-0-0-0-0 -- 1-1-1
Cornerstone Insurance Seniors (5-3).....................0-1-2-1-0-2-X -- 6-11-0
Win: Colin Flyr (1-0) 6IP, H, R, ER, 7BB, 8K. 1B: Evan Bock, Kaden Young 2, Jurisky Rivera, Drew Loosvelt, Tyson Groene. 2B: Flyr, Young, Bock. 3B: Flyr 2. RBI: Beard, Flyr, Groene, Bock 2. R: Flyr 2, Ryan Eickhoff, Loosvelt, Van Dyke, Groene.
Cornerstone Seniors (4-3)...........................................3-3-0-0-3 -- 9-6-1
Omaha Bryan............................................................0-0-0-0-0 -- 0-2-4
Win: Ryan Eickhoff (2-0) 5IP, 2H, 0R, 0ER, 0BB, 4K. 1B: Evan Bock. 2B: Colin Flyr, Bock, Kaden Young, Jurisky Rivera, Caleb Van Dyke. RBI: Brent Beard, Flyr, Rivera, Young 2, Bock. R: Flyr 2, Bock 2, Young, Conner Rausch, Van Dyke 2, Shon Brockhaus. BB? Young 2, Rausch. SB: Flyr, Van Dyke, Bock 2.