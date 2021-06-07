Cornerstone sweeps through Omaha South Tourney

Brent Beard had just one hit over three games this past weekend for the Cornerstone Insurance Group Seniors at a three-game tournament hosted by Omaha South. But while his performance at the plate doesn't jump off the scorebook, it was a bunt single on Sunday that might have been the perfect example of the type of weekend it was for Cornerstone.

When it's going good, it's going good.

Schilling has coached Beard for years. Never once in all that time has he asked Beard to bunt. But Sunday in a scoreless game with two on, Schilling had the idea to give the sign for a bunt not so much as a sacrifice but as a way to catch the defense off guard and load the bases.

That's exactly what happened and what kick-started a four-run inning and a 3-0 finish to the tournament. Schilling didn't mention that minute detail in order to take credit for his baseball acumen but as an illustration of the type of wave Cornerstone is riding at the moment.

"I gave him the bunt sign and he stood there and stared at me," Schilling said. "I turned and walked back to the coach's box, turned around and he's still out of the box staring at me, and I just nodded at him - 'Yes, that's right, I'm asking you to bunt.'