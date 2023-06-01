Cornerstone Insurance Group Columbus Seniors bounced back Wednesday with a 9-1 victory at Norfolk. Columbus scored in five of the six innings, totaling 13 hits from eight players in a six-inning run-rule victory.

Juri Rivera led the Seniors hitting 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI and three runs scored. Bentley Willison hit 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored. Ryan Eickhoff and Seth Brandl finished the night with two hits each.

On the mound, Eickhoff earned his second win in as many starts tossing 5 and 1/3 innings allowing one run on four hits. Eickhoff punched out nine Norfolk hitters.

Quenton Gustafson and Rivera led off with back-to-back singles. Connor Rausch drove in Gustafson on a ground out and Wyatt Swanson hit a sac fly to score Rivera and put Cornerstone ahead 2-0.

Norfolk's only offense came in the bottom of the first on a two-out RBI single after a leadoff single.

In the third, Willison singled home Rivera with Willison scoring the fourth run on a Norfolk error. Rivera singled home a run in the fourth with the lead growing to 7-1 on a pair of wild pitches. Willison led off the fifth innings with a solo home run to left field, his first long ball of the season. Eickhoff drove in the final run of the game on an RBI single in the sixth.

Cornerstone moved back above .500 at 4-3 with its final road game of the week Friday at Grand Island. The Seniors return home Sunday for an afternoon game against Lincoln Northwest.

The OneUnited Federal Credit Union Columbus Junior Blues lost their second game in a row Wednesday with a 7-3 defeat to Norfolk. Norfolk scored in the first five innings, breaking the game open with a three-run fifth.

Columbus trailed 3-0 after three, but it managed to pull even on an RBI double from Charlie Larson, an RBI single from Jack Holys and an RBI sac fly from Damon Liermann.

A wild pitch in the home half put Norfolk back into the lead. In the fifth, Norfolk lined back-to-back RBI doubles with two outs to extend the lead to 7-3.

The Blues brought the tying run to the plate in the sixth with one out after consecutive walks, but a ground out and a line out ended the threat.

Larson and Conrad Renteria each doubled once with Connor Williams hitting 1-for-2 with one walk and one run scored. Columbus drew five walks in the game.

Matthew Krueger started his first game on the hill, pitching three innings. He allowed for runs on three hits, four walks and seven strikeouts.

Renteria allowed three runs on four hits and four strikeouts in 1 and 2/3 innings of relief. Cade Wurdeman finished the game by striking out the final four Norfolk hitters.

OneUnited dropped to 1-2 and it'll be back in action on Sunday vs. Lincoln North Star.