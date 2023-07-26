HASTINGS - The Cornerstone Insurance Group Columbus Seniors battled Omaha Burke Tuesday for the second time at the Class A National Division State Tournament at Duncan Field in Hastings.

Columbus earned its spot into the semifinals after winning two elimination games following an opening-round defeat to Burke on Saturday.

After both starting pitchers threw three scoreless innings, Burke struck first with three runs. They extended the lead to 5-0 before Columbus cut the deficit to 5-4 and 7-5, but Burke's three-run seventh put the game out of reach in a 10-6 defeat.

"Good teams, we can't afford to give extra outs in an inning because they will take advantage. That was part of the issue (Tuesday). We would make a couple mistakes and they would take advantage," Cornerstone head coach Cody Schilling said. "In the long run, this team did a great job considering where we started the year. When we started 0-2 and got run-ruled by Albion, I guarantee there wasn't one person in Columbus that said these guys are even making it to state."

Abe Christensen started the game on the mound for Cornerstone. In his first career state tournament start, Christensen stranded five runners on base through the first three innings.

In the fourth, the first three Burke batters reached base on two errors and a hit by pitch that led to the game's first run. They later hit two RBI singles to extend the lead to three runs.

Burke tacked on two runs in the fifth on a single to center, ending Christensen's outing after 4 and 1/3 innings. He allowed five runs, two earned, on nine hits, three walks and three strikeouts.

"Abe (Christensen) pitched well. Just in those early innings, we didn't back very well or when they scored their runs," Schilling said. "Those were innings where we had our mistakes. We shouldn't have been out of that inning. We just needed to clean up that mess."

Cornerstone's offense rallied in the bottom of the fifth sending seven to the plate. Will Wickham and Ryan Eickhoff singled and Seth Brandl walked to load the bases with nobody out.

Alex Griffith drove in the team's first run on a fielder's choice. Connor Rausch lined a two-run single to center field to trim the deficit to 5-3.

A wild pitch scored Quenton Gustafson, but Rausch was thrown out at home plate on a fly out from Bentley Willison to end the inning trailing 5-4.

Keiton Watchorn, after recording the first two outs of the sixth, allowed a two-run single. After Eickhoff singled home Juri Rivera, the game entered the seventh with Burke in front 7-5.

A pair of run-scoring doubles in the top of the seventh restored Burke's five-run lead heading to the bottom of the fifth.

Rausch and Willison singled with two outs and Rivera doubled home Rausch to cut the deficit to 10-6. Wyatt Swanson grounded out for the final out of the game.

"I was frustrated early in the game because I think we watched strike three-four times in the first four innings. When they scored, they came in and I said I do not want to see one more called third strike," Schilling said. "You're up there swinging. I don't care if you foul it off or beat it into the ground, but don't put it in the hands of the umpire."

Cornerstone featured a mix of veterans and youth. The veteran group of Willison, Brennen Jelinek, Swanson, Eickhoff and Rivera led Columbus to their second state appearance and an area tournament title.

Schilling credited the group for setting a new standard and changing the perception of Columbus baseball.

"They made sure nobody was bigger than the team. They kept everybody together. They keep track of each other, talk to each other and hang out with each other," Schilling said. "I think it's something that goes beyond grade level. It's about being on a team and it doesn't matter whether you're 15 or you're 18 or 19. I commend them for that. That was I think one little small secret to how well we did this year."

The youth group of Gustafson, Wickham, Brandl, Griffith, Christensen, Watchorn, Matthew Kinnison and Grant Zoucha grew into key contributors for the Seniors in their first season.

Schilling said he's already thinking about next season.

"They've seen pitching at a higher level now and they know what to expect. I think it's going to really boost the program," he said. "I think we've got some good, young players coming up. I'm really looking forward to seeing even how it shakes out in the spring. This is a stepping stone and it can really fire us up and get us going for that."