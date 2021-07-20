Cornerstone's season ends in area tournament

"Ryan (Eickhoff) did a good job. He did exactly what we wanted him to do," he said. "Fremont is a good hitting team. We knew he's probably going to give up some runs, but Ryan (Eickhoff) did everything we asked him to do."

Cornerstone finished the season with a 20-13 record and earned the No. 4 seed in the Area Tournament. After the game, the Seniors huddled in right field as Schilling delivered his final message to the team.

"I just told them that I'm proud of them, and everything we accomplished this year was due to their hard work and their dedications. I couldn't have asked for a better group of guys," Schilling said. "They were super all year. They were always there, they were in the game or they were in practices and focused. They just took care of business so I'm really proud of them."

Nine seniors played their final game with Cornerstone. The group delivered one of the more successful runs a Columbus baseball team has had, sporting a winning percentage of over .650 this summer in addition to leading Columbus High to state for the first time since 1953 during the spring varsity season.

The impact the seniors had will be tough to replace next year, but Schilling doesn't envision a drop off.