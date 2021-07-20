Cornerstone's season ends in area tournament

With its season on the line, Cornerstone entered the seventh inning trailing 3-0 against Fremont on Monday in Norfolk. Despite the score, coach Cody Schilling never felt the game was out of reach.
As they did all year, the Columbus Seniors battled to the very end. They loaded the bases on two singles and a walk, sending Brent Beard to the plate representing the game-winning run with two outs.
It wasn't meant to be. Beard popped out to the shortstop on the first pitch he saw, ending the season for Cornerstone and bringing to an end his and several teammates' careers in Columbus baseball.
"Really the only thing I've ever asked of these kids is to come up in the last inning with an opportunity to tie or win a game and we were there," Schilling said. "They got to keep their chins up and be proud of what they accomplished this year."
The Seniors posted six hits. Jurisky Rivera and Caleb Van Dyke finished with two apiece. Trey Kobza had the lone extra-base hit with a double in the fourth.
After going down in order in the first, Cornerstone had baserunners on in every frame.
It had the bases loaded in the second, one on in the third, a runner on third with one out in the fourth, a runner on second in the fifth, a runner on in the sixth and the bases loaded in the seventh.
The only thing Cornerstone didn't do Monday afternoon was plate a run, leaving eight total stranded.
"We had opportunities. It just seemed like maybe they were late opportunities. We didn't get anything going until we had two outs and then we couldn't quite get that little clutch hit we needed," Schilling said. "All it would've taken was one clutch hit and it's a different ballgame. Maybe, all of the sudden, the onus is on them."
As the offense struggled with production, Ryan Eickhoff took the ball on the mound for Cornerstone.
He allowed an RBI single in the first to open the scoring. In the third, Fremont drove in a run on a RBI triple to right center field.
Although Eickhoff allowed his third run in the seventh on a RBI sac fly, he emerged out of multiple jams.
Eickhoff stranded a runner on third base in the first to limit the damage to one run. After the RBI triple in the third, the runner was left there at third after back-to-back pop outs.
In the fourth, Eickhoff induced a 4-6-3 double play with two runners on and one out. Fremont stranded a runner on second base in the fifth.
Eickhoff threw 6 and 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on six hits to go with two walks and one strikeout.
Schilling said he couldn't have asked for anything more from Eickhoff.
"Ryan (Eickhoff) did a good job. He did exactly what we wanted him to do," he said. "Fremont is a good hitting team. We knew he's probably going to give up some runs, but Ryan (Eickhoff) did everything we asked him to do."
Cornerstone finished the season with a 20-13 record and earned the No. 4 seed in the Area Tournament. After the game, the Seniors huddled in right field as Schilling delivered his final message to the team.
"I just told them that I'm proud of them, and everything we accomplished this year was due to their hard work and their dedications. I couldn't have asked for a better group of guys," Schilling said. "They were super all year. They were always there, they were in the game or they were in practices and focused. They just took care of business so I'm really proud of them."
Nine seniors played their final game with Cornerstone. The group delivered one of the more successful runs a Columbus baseball team has had, sporting a winning percentage of over .650 this summer in addition to leading Columbus High to state for the first time since 1953 during the spring varsity season.
The impact the seniors had will be tough to replace next year, but Schilling doesn't envision a drop off.
"When you got nine of them and they all play a significant role, it's huge. It's almost like, 'What are we going to do next year kind of thing?' but we've got some good, young players," he said. "Jimmy's (Johnson) got some good, young players down on the Juniors and we've got some good players coming back. I would like to think, maybe, we just reload and get going again.
"Just to have that and move forward, the Seniors really, really did a great job for me this summer. I'm proud of all of them and I appreciate all of them."
Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.