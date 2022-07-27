Cornerstone's season ends in National League semifinals

LINCOLN - In a season full of accomplishments, the Cornerstone Insurance Group Columbus Seniors saw its season end Tuesday in the Class A National League Playoff semifinals at Den Hartog Field in Lincoln.

Millard West opened the game with a lead off home run, scored four in the fourth and three in the sixth en route to a 10-2 victory.

"I'm so proud of these guys. They worked their tails off. They got here. I've had a lot of other teams that didn't get here. I think they had a goal and this was one and they achieved," Cornerstone head coach Cody Schilling said. "They deserved everything they got. They won a couple trophies this year. They played hard. They've always come out and done everything I asked and they were a great team. They're fun to be around and we just had a great summer."

Ryan Eickhoff started the game and pitched 5 and 1/3 innings, allowing nine runs on 10 hits. After the lead off home run, a fielding error on a steal of third base brought home the second run of the game for Millard West.

Eickhoff settled into the game, throwing two straight scoreless innings. Cornerstone got on the scoreboard in the third. Nick Zoucha led off the frame with a double and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Cody Zrust drove in Zoucha on an RBI single to make it 2-1.

In the fourth, Millard West plated four runs. It opened with three straight singles. Following a pop out to Eickhoff, Millard West hit an RBI single and a RBI sac fly to increase the lead to 4-1. The score grew to 6-1 on a two-run single down the left field line.

Eickhoff induced three ground outs in the fifth. Millard West grew the lead to 8-1 in the sixth on a two-run double. An RBI ground out ended the scoring in the sixth as reliever Trevor Schumacher stranded two in scoring position.

Cornerstone extended the game with a run in the home half. Juri Rivera doubled and he scored on an RBI single by Wyatt Swanson.

Millard West tallied its 10th run on a sac fly in the seventh. In the bottom half, Cornerstone struck out twice and grounded out to end the game.

The Seniors finished the season with a 22-11 record, winning a Cornhusker League division title and reaching the semifinals of their first state tournament appearance since 2018. He said at the beginning of the season, he would have not imagined them getting to state.

"I had to replace nine guys from last year's team. If you would have told me we would have been in the final four of the state tournament on May 25 when we played game one, I would have laughed in your face," Schilling said. "Like I said, these kids never gave up. It wasn't exactly what we wanted, but they weren't going to quit. It's something to be admired. I love them to death for it."

Eickhoff, Zrust, Schumacher and Tadan Bell were among the Columbus High graduates who elevated the high school and Legion baseball programs. They led the Discoverers to its first NSAA State Baseball Championship in nearly 70 years and helped Cornerstone return to state this year.

Schilling said it was the leadership of those four that made sure the team did things the right way.

"We're not going to be goofballs. We want to have fun, but we don't want to be funny necessarily," he said. "We want to just come out and have fun and have a good summer and they achieved and that's what we wanted."

It was Eickhoff's complete game shutout in the Area Tournament against Lincoln North Star on July 17 that solidified the team's spot at state. He finished the season with a 1.97 ERA.

Zrust was a key run producer for Columbus this summer, batting .402 with three home runs, 22 RBIs and 33 runs scored. Defensively, he led the team with 75 fielding assists and turned 14 double plays.

"Those kids just love the game. If you're going to be around them, you're going to love the game too. They made it fun," Schilling said. "They just led by example. They didn't have to yell or scream anybody. Do what I do and if you're going to be on this team, you're going to follow what we do and that's what they do."

For the players who are eligible to return next year, Schilling said he hopes they'll be able to build on this summer heading into the high school season next spring and the Legion next summer.