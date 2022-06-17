Crofton's two three-run frames is enough to defeat Reds

Crofton scored three runs in the second and fourth innings Thursday to pull away for a 7-2 win over the Owens Wealth Advisors Lakeview Junior Reds. Offensively, Lakeview mustered two runs on four hits.

After a three up, three down inning for Crofton in the first, it got on the board with a pair of two-out, run-scoring singles to make it 3-0.

Lakeview responded the next half inning with a run. Parker Osten led off the third with a walk. He scored on a Sam Olmer ground out to make it 3-1.

After an RBI single in the fourth put Crofton back up three, they scored three in the fifth on an RBI single, ground out and passed ball.

The Reds scored a run in the seventh. Zandyr Kohl led off the frame with a walk. He stole second and reached third on a passed ball. He scored on an Osten ground out.

"We started off well. We tried to get aggressive on the base paths and it didn't work out for us. We got caught in a couple things and I think that took the wind out of our sails. When that happens, we didn't really generate any offense," Lakeview head coach Mike Sloup said. "Our defense wasn't bad. Our pitching was decent too. Our pitchers and fielding is what we needed. We just didn't support it with any runs on the offensive side."

Caleb Sloup started the game for OWA and threw 4 and 1/3 innings. He allowed seven runs on nine hits with four strikeouts and three walks. In relief for Sloup, Osten retired the final five Crofton batters recording four strikeouts on 23 pitches.

"Caleb (Sloup) had a great presence and a great pace on the mound. He was doing really, really well and just got to a point they started hitting him really well towards the end. I like what I saw out of him. He's grown from that and he's going to be a good pitcher for us," Sloup said. "For him (Osten) to come into a tough spot being down, coming in and doing what he does best in pitching strikes and striking those kids out is a good thing to see."

Kohl reached base in all three plate appearance with two singles and one walk. He also swiped second base twice to go with the run scored in the seventh.

Schneider also singled twice to make up the four OWA hits. He reached third base in the second and stole second in the sixth.

Blake Anderson and Luke Wellman reached base safely twice. Anderson was hit by a pitch and walked. Wellman reached on an error and walked.

Sloup said the offense isn't driving the ball right now.

"We're going to have a practice where we just work on basic fundamentals and get back to that and see if that's the key to get us going back on the offensive side," Sloup said.

Lakeview is back at .500 at 5-5. It's next game is Monday against Wakefield at Pawnee Park.

"We got to stay with it. We got to stay with fundamentals. We got to do little things right. We've got to have an aggressive approach on the offensive side," Sloup said. "We've been a little flat there the last couple of games. We just need to get back at it. We need to battle through it. We'll practice and then we'll get back on the field Monday and hopefully we're a little bit different team offensively."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.