Crucial errors costly for Cornerstone

Columbus Cornerstone Insurance found some late hitting after struggling through a wild opposing pitcher but couldn't overcome five unearned runs defensively and saw a five-game winning streak snapped 7-5 on Wednesday at Grand Island Home Federal.

Columbus committed an error in three straight innings from the second to the fourth, allowed runs on those plays twice and put a runner on another time that came around to score two hitters later.

Those troubles left Cornerstone in a 7-2 deficit after four before Columbus scored two in the fifth and one in the sixth. Cornerstone brought the tying run to the plate three times after a leadoff walk in the seventh but sandwiched two strikeouts around a grounder to first.

Wednesday made it six games in five days since Columbus played four and won a tournament in York last weekend. Early in the season without much time for practice, coach Cody Schilling said Wednesday's mistakes could have been a reflection of that.

"We just need a good couple of days of practice to clean up a few issues, but I give our guys credit for playing the way they have in a tough situation," he said. "It was a little of both (throwing errors and fielding errors). We had a few issues at first base and some plays that we made but didn't make a good throw, or we made some bad decisions."

Columbus scored the first two runs of the game in the second inning behind a leadoff walk to Juri Rivera, another walk, a hit batter, a passed ball and a late throw to second with the bases loaded for a fielder's choice.

Grand Island cut the lead in half in the bottom half with two hits and an error then scored three go-ahead runs in the third on a hit batter, walk, error at first and a single. A one-out error came around to score and was part of three more Grand Island runs in the fourth that included a walk and two singles.

Starter Ryan Eickhoff left the game after four and turned in a performance good enough to win with six hits, two earned, two walks and six strikeouts but five unearned to his defense.

Three straight hits by Tadan Bell, Cody Zrust and Rivera started the rally in the fifth. Rivera scored Bell after Zrust's double then Sawyer Kimberling brought Zrust in on a single to left with one down. A strikeout looking and a popup to short stranded two on base.

Grant Anderson singled to start the sixth and scored two hitters later on Bell's double to right.

Preston Hastreiter tossed the final two innings and allowed one hit, struck out two and faced eight hitters.

Columbus completed the busy opening stretch with another game Thursday at home against Lincoln North Star.

"That game could have easily been a 4-3, 4-2 winner. They threw a kid who had good stuff but was effectively wild, and the plate umpired had a somewhat inconsistent zone for both teams," coach Cody Schilling said. "That combination ... made it tough on our hitters."

