Discoverer bats break out for run-rule win over Waverly

Columbus High baseball returned home Tuesday looking to find its groove again. The Discoverers took on Class B No. 9 Waverly having lost seven of their last nine games following a 3-0 start.

After plating just 15 runs in the previous six games, Columbus broke out for 12 runs on nine hits, six walks and two Viking errors in a 12-2, mercy-rule win.

"I really liked our hitting approach. I thought they swung it well," Discoverers head coach Jimmy Johnson said. "We've been having some games where we haven't had all that many hits, but felt like we've been improving offensively. It was just nice to see a little bit of a breakthrough and put a lot of runs on the board with that aspect of it."

Following a tough 3-2 lost against Omaha Westside on Monday, shortstop Cody Zrust credited the team for its ability to bounce back following a setback.

"I think our team is amazing at that," he said. "We have really good team chemistry. It doesn't matter ... we know Westside is a good team and we did our best to stay in that game. Stuff happens in the game of baseball, so we know what to do the next day."

The Discoverers received balanced contributions up and down the lineup. Eight Discoverers crossed home plate, six different hitters recorded at least one hit and five drove in at least one run. CHS also swiped four bags.

Bentley Willison, Tadan Bell and Connor Rausch recorded two hits each. Jack Faust, Willison, Sam Kwapnioski and Zrust ended the game with two RBIs each.

"We've got a lot of confidence one through nine, even guys coming off the bench, we've got confidence in what they can do offensively. That's a really good feeling," Johnson said. "I think our players do a good job ... I think one of our strengths is not trying to do too much, being OK with drawing a walk because they know there's a guy who's just as good right behind them that can keep the line moving. They did a really good job of having an aggressive approach, but not trying to go outside themselves or do too much."

Columbus scored a run in all five innings. It scored three in the first and four in the second to build a 7-1 lead.

After walking and stealing second, Faust scored on a Waverly error. Kwapnioski drove in a pair on a single to left, scoring Bell and Grant Anderson to make it 3-0 after one.

After a sacrifice fly got Waverly on the scoreboard in the top of the second, the Discoverers put up another crooked number in the home half. Faust laced an RBI triple to score Wyatt Swanson. Willison followed up Faust with a run-scoring single to make it 5-1. Columbus tacked on two more runs on passed balls.

Just like in the second, Columbus answered after the Vikings scored their second run of the game. Faust's RBI sac fly and Willison's RBI double made it 9-2.

In the bottom of the fourth, Zrust crushed a 2-0 pitch over the right field wall for his first home run of the season. For Zrust, it was his first hit since March 21, a drought of seven games. It was also Columbus' first long ball of the year.

"(It feels) really good," Zrust said. "I was on like a five-game non-hitting streak, I think, and I was just looking for anything at that point. It felt really good."

The Discoverers walked it off on an RBI single by Connor Rausch with two outs in the fifth. In addition to Columbus' offensive outburst, Faust threw a quality start with two runs allowed on four hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out five Vikings and walked two on 90 pitches, earning his first win.

"Jack (Faust) threw well. He mixed all three of his pitches. He threw just enough strikes to win the freebie war for us, which he usually does. With him on the mound, we need the defense to play well and they did. They were backing him up," Johnson said. "He still got us ground balls and fly balls and we were able to get to them and make some plays. He's always just really even keel, very relaxed. You usually know what you're going to get from him - a lot of strikes and chances to make plays. He threw a really good game today."

Columbus improved to 6-7 on the season as it nears the midway point of the schedule. Johnson said the Discoverers are still looking for a signature win to propel them into the state conversation.

"I think we're in a good spot," he said. "We had a rough stretch of games there ... they were getting frustrated with losing a lot of close games to high quality teams, but overall I think morale and just excitement for what they believe they can do is definitely still there and that's most important thing. They know they can compete with the highest level of teams and that they're in the mix in those types of games."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

