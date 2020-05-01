Discoverer teammates will remain so at Southeast

Columbus High head coach Jimmy Johnson said he was excited to see two of his players move on to the next level. Based on what they have achieved and the careers each have had the past few years, Johnson expected Dush and Wilcox to find a way into college baseball.

"It’s just exciting," Johnson said. "As a coach you get to see a lot of what they put into it. Not everything, because it comes from having a great family support and doing all those things, too. It’s exciting and I’m proud of them."

In order to get to this point, both Dush and Wilcox spent countless hours of preparation outside of practice and in the offseason. Along the way, family support systems provided the urging necessary to forge ahead.

"Just the constant support and I’ve just been with it my whole life," Dush said. "With all this going on, this might be the first time in a spring that I haven’t played since I was seven or eight years old. I’ve just been with it my whole life, and I just love it."