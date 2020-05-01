Discoverer teammates will remain so at Southeast

The future of two Columbus High seniors has been inked on paper with Connor Dush and Cole Wilcox signing to play baseball at Southeast Community College in Beatrice.
Both CHS seniors grew up playing the sport with Wilcox starting in tee ball and Dush playing coach pitch when he was only four years old.
Dush grew up with baseball in the blood. His father Ron played Division I ball at Louisiana-Monroe.
Dush and Wilcox have been playing baseball together since they were in the third grade and both have had goals of playing college baseball since they were young.
The moment came together for both on Wednesday afternoon.
"It feels good having all that weight off," Dush said. "Three or four months ago I didn’t know where I wanted to go. Being able to sign it and know where you’re going is a good, comfortable feeling."
Wilcox shared many of the same feelings calling it "a huge accomplishment."
"Ever since I was little this has been a huge goal for me," he said. "Finally putting pen to paper is just a great feeling."
Columbus High head coach Jimmy Johnson said he was excited to see two of his players move on to the next level. Based on what they have achieved and the careers each have had the past few years, Johnson expected Dush and Wilcox to find a way into college baseball.
"It’s just exciting," Johnson said. "As a coach you get to see a lot of what they put into it. Not everything, because it comes from having a great family support and doing all those things, too. It’s exciting and I’m proud of them."
In order to get to this point, both Dush and Wilcox spent countless hours of preparation outside of practice and in the offseason. Along the way, family support systems provided the urging necessary to forge ahead.
"Just the constant support and I’ve just been with it my whole life," Dush said. "With all this going on, this might be the first time in a spring that I haven’t played since I was seven or eight years old. I’ve just been with it my whole life, and I just love it."
Dush announced his commitment to Southeast Community College in October. His recruiting process began in August following a strong spring for Columbus High and a strong summer for the Columbus Cornerstone Insurance Seniors in Legion baseball.
He attended a camp at Southeast where coaches noticed his skill set.
"After that, they reached out to me. I went on a visit and I think maybe two weeks later I committed there," Dush said. "It was kind of a quick process with Southeast. As soon as they came in, I liked them a lot. It was a good fit."
For Wilcox, it was the family atmosphere of SCC that drew him to the Storm, that and a history of the program moving players on to Division I. That's a goal for both after they finish their two years of JUCO.
"They definitely make us feel like family," Wilcox said. "They definitely make us feel like they really want us to come there and play for them. Also, they move a lot of players to Division-I. Their coaching staff is really good."
Johnson believes both will be successful at the next level.
"With Cole, he’s just been a steady guy," Johnson said. "He works hard and brings an excellent work ethic each day. He does well in school. He’s a guy that has his priorities straight and I think that’ll definitely carry him through his college career as well. He just loves the game. Which is huge. For Connor, a lot of the same things.
"Both of them are highly competitive. Connor is a highly competitive guy, but very humble. He works hard. He had a goal of pitching in college and still has a goal of pitching in a D-I university. He’s a guy that knows his goal. He puts together a plan and works really hard at it. I expect both of them to be very successful in pursuing college careers."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
