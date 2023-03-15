The Discoverers baseball team created a new standard two years ago when they made the state tournament for the first time since 1953. That is now the new standard.

After pushing eventual district champion Lincoln Southeast to the brink in the district tournament semifinals last year, Columbus High is looking to be more than just competitive in 2023.

"We're excited about the group we have here this spring, not only with the varsity level but 9-12. Hoping to build off last year. It was disappointing the very end of the season and it hurt pretty bad," Discoverers head coach Jimmy Johnson said. "It's exciting that we built an expectation and a standard of getting to the state tournament. There's belief we can do that. I know these guys are hungry. They expect to get back to where we were in '21."

Columbus finished last season 13-14 playing 15 games against teams with a .500 or above record. Of its 14 losses, nine were decided by three runs or less.

"Those close games, it's hard to know what goes your way and what doesn't," Johnson said. "I think just knowing we can go to our bullpen and throw strikes and make plays behind them. It felt like last year we had some leads and just wouldn't hold on to all of them. Sometimes we did, sometimes we didn't.

"They want to get themselves rooted in giving their most competitive effort, work hard and have fun. I know it sounds really cliche, but they said they want to set those things and make sure they can do those the right way first before trying to set measurable goals. Hopefully, knowing they're starting to plant their roots in that, they can rely on that to see them through the rest of the way regardless of what's happening in the game, good or bad."

The strength of this Discoverers team will be its hitting. As a team last year, they batted .311 and scored 190 runs. Among players who played at least 15 games last season, Columbus returns its second to seventh-best hitters.

"We have a solid batting lineup. We're excited about some of the guys we'll add to that here this spring. It just gives us a level of comfortability," Johnson said. "We know we have pitchers that'll throw strikes for us. We feel good about the guys fielding behind them."

Wyatt Swanson returns in the middle infield. He recorded a .344 batting average, the best among returners, along with one home run, 16 RBIs and 23 runs scored.

Swanson said he really focused on improving his fielding in the offseason.

"I feel like I definitely improved on that," Swanson said. "I improved on everything, but my fielding is one of the stuff I want to move up to another level this year being my senior year and stepping up for a guy on the infield to make plays. All these guys, they can count on me and I can count on them on the infield."

Jack Faust played in the outfield and pitched in 2022. The senior will likely see an uptick of work on the mound after throwing 22 and 1/3 innings last year.

At the plate, Faust hit .324, drove in a team-high 17 runners and scored 19 times.

Bentley Willison tied Swanson for second on the team with 16 RBIs and tied for the team-high 23 runs scored. The senior also doubled six times, tied with Faust for the most among returners.

Jarrett Bell steps into his junior season following a strong sophomore campaign. Bell crossed home plate 15 times and he tallied 10 RBIs.

"I really focused on getting stronger and doing whatever I can to help step up this year," Bell said. "That's going to be very important for younger guys to step up, so just focus on being able to do my part."

The Discoverers' pitching staff is the biggest question mark entering this season after the graduation of its top two pitchers in Tadan Bell and Ryan Eickhoff. Tadan and Eickhoff combined for 56 innings with Tadan posting a 2.04 ERA and Eickhoff finishing with an ERA of 4.20.

Brennen Jelinek pitched 28 innings last year with a 2.75 ERA to lead all returners on the Discoverers.

Johnson said he expects Jelinek, Faust and Jarrett to be starting pitchers with Preston Hastreiter entering the rotation once he gets healthy.

"We got some different options. I think this year is different than last year. We're certainly evaluating seniors all the way down to freshmen for pitchers because we certainly see some talent in our freshmen class, particularly left-handed pitching which we lack," Johnson said. "We're looking at all four grades to see how things develop. We'll be really steady and stable with those four guys as starters and then try to work some matchups behind them to get all 21 outs."

While they'll be some newness on the pitching staff, the other half of the battery remains the same in catcher Connor Rausch. The senior played in every game last season, posting a .995 fielding percentage. He recorded just one error in 187 total chances.

Rausch described what's key to building a relationship with the pitching staff.

"You just got to get to know them. Know what they like to do, know what they like to throw, everything like that," Rausch said. "If you can build a good relationship with your pitcher, you're set."

The Discoverers will open the season on Thursday for a road doubleheader against Norfolk followed by a road game at Seward on Friday. Columbus will host Lincoln Southwest in its home opener Monday at Pawnee Park.

"I think it's just going to be playing together and competing every game," Jarrett said. "We're going to play some teams that have maybe a little bit more talent than us and just being able to equalize that out with things we can control to give them a run for their money and maybe scare them a little bit."