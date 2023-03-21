After its first four games were postponed due to weather, Columbus High baseball finally played its season opener Monday night against Lincoln Southwest at Pawnee Park.

The Discoverers escaped out of four pitching jams, allowing their offense to plate three runs in the second and six in the third to put Columbus ahead 10-2 after four innings.

However, the Silver Hawks chipped away at the deficit scoring three in the fifth and four in the seventh to cut the deficit to one.

A bases-loaded walk led to a pitching change for Columbus with the game on the line. Bohden Jedlicka struck out Silver Hawks junior Jackson Moore on three pitches to save a 10-9 win for the Discoverers.

"I think they performed great. There's going to be mistakes, errors, strikeouts, whatever but they just competed," Columbus head coach Jimmy Johnson said. "That's what we've been talking about as a group is just planting our roots in having fun, competing as hard as we can and good things will happen. Grateful the game paid off for them in the end. They stayed tough, so I was proud of their performance."

Jarrett Bell was tabbed as the opening-day starter for Columbus. The junior worked around a pair of jams in his two innings of work. In the first, Bell allowed a pair of singles with a double steal putting two in scoring position with one out.

A strikeout and a diving catch by senior Grant Anderson in center field ended the threat.

The Silver Hawks loaded the bases in the second on a single, error and walk with two outs. After a throwing error plated the game's first run, Bell induced a fly out to left field to limit the damage to one run.

After Columbus scored three runs in the bottom of the second to take a 3-1 lead, Southwest recorded two singles and two walks against junior Alex Griffith leading to one run and another bases-loaded opportunity with two outs.

Griffith punched out Silver Hawks junior Karter Chamberlain looking to end the frame.

Bell and Griffith stranded eight runners over the first three innings, setting the stage for the offense to take full advantage.

"They pitched really well. We had a few big strikeouts from each of our pitchers to get us out of big situations," Johnson said. "The defense made plays when we really needed to. Jarrett (Bell) and Alex (Griffith) did a really nice job of getting out of some innings for us and big outs for us."

The Discoverers plated three runs in the second. After Wyatt Swanson and Sawyer Kimberling drew back-to-back walks, a Silver Hawks fielding error scored Swanson to tie the game 1-1.

In the ensuing at bat, junior Kael Forney lined a two-run double down the right field line scoring Kimberling and Bentley Willison from first to put Columbus ahead 3-1.

The Discoverers mounted a big two-out rally in the third, scoring six runs. A Silver Hawks error, a Kimberling steal of home, an RBI double from Forney and two consecutive RBI singles from Anderson and Jack Faust increased the lead to 9-2.

In total, 11 Discoverers came up to bat recording four hits, three walks and one error.

Columbus' final run of the game came in the fourth as senior Connor Rausch scored on a wild pitch.

Southwest scored three runs in the fifth, all charged to Griffith, on an error and a two-run single. Faust recorded a strikeout with two on base to limit the damage in relief.

After Faust threw a scoreless sixth, Kimberling entered the game in the seventh with a five-run lead. The sophomore struck out the first hitter he faced, but three walks and two singles made it 10-7 with the bases juiced.

He induced a pop-out in foul territory for out two, but a two-run single and a walk once again loaded the bases for the Silver Hawks resulting in a pitching change.

Jedlicka entered the pressure situation and recorded a three-pitch strikeout to seal the one-run win.

"We really fought together," Forney said. "When Bohden (Jedlicka) came in, everybody got excited and Bohden shut them down. We were really confident about that."

Forney led the Discoverers' batting lineup hitting 2-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and one run scored. The catcher took full advantage of his first varsity start behind the plate.

"That was really exciting. Brought the team confidence. Boosted everyone up," Forney said. "I've been really focused on my hitting, catching on the side. It worked really good."

Every Discoverer hitter reached base at least once. Faust, Bell, Rausch, Swanson, Kimberling and Anderson recorded one base hit each. Kimberling, Rausch and Willison stepped on home plate twice. Eli Kreikemeier and Kimberling drew two base on balls.

"I thought we had an aggressive mentality, which I liked. We hit really well with two strikes and two outs. Just found ways to extend at-bats. That big inning, usually it takes a couple of doubles or a home run," Johnson said. "We just kept moving the line. They really trust the offensive approach and really trust the guys hitting next and that takes a lot of pressure off. You don't feel like you have to be the main dude that gets the big-time hit."

Since the Discoverers started to play Lincoln Southwest on a yearly basis in 2016, they had never beaten the Silver Hawks in seven meetings. That trend was bucked on Monday.

Johnson said to win in the fashion they did will give the team confidence moving forward beginning with Tuesday's game at Omaha Skutt Catholic.

"It's huge to just get belief in what you can really do. That's a quality team right there," he said. "To take a game like that early on, it just does a lot to build your confidence. This doesn't earn us a darn thing, but it'll certainly give us more confidence moving forward. Great win for the team. They played really well."