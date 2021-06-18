Early runs dog CUFCU again

Early runs handed the Columbus United Federal Credit Union Junior Blues two more one-run defeats on Thursday night in 4-3 and 5-4 losses to Gretna.

The blues dropped to 5-10 and lost their fifth of sixth while allowing seven of the night's nine runs in the first two innings. In 15 games, CUFCU has allowed 83 runs, 28 of which have come in somewhere in the first two innings of those 15 games.

Of course, not all of those are earned, but based on 28 runs in the first two innings, that works out to an ERA of 6.53.

Only five times in 15 games has Columbus not allowed at least one run in the first two innings. Thursday the Blues fell behind 3-0 after the second inning in the 4-3 defeat and trailed 4-1 through the first two frames just a few hours later.

"It's one of those things right now, for whatever reason, it's either taking us too long to settle in or we're feeling our way through things," coach Jimmy Johnson said. "... We certainly need to figure something out in knowing that we're ready right away and not waiting to see how things are going to go then decide if we can hang in there or not."