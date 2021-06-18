Early runs dog CUFCU again

Early runs handed the Columbus United Federal Credit Union Junior Blues two more one-run defeats on Thursday night in 4-3 and 5-4 losses to Gretna.
The blues dropped to 5-10 and lost their fifth of sixth while allowing seven of the night's nine runs in the first two innings. In 15 games, CUFCU has allowed 83 runs, 28 of which have come in somewhere in the first two innings of those 15 games.
Of course, not all of those are earned, but based on 28 runs in the first two innings, that works out to an ERA of 6.53.
Only five times in 15 games has Columbus not allowed at least one run in the first two innings. Thursday the Blues fell behind 3-0 after the second inning in the 4-3 defeat and trailed 4-1 through the first two frames just a few hours later.
"It's one of those things right now, for whatever reason, it's either taking us too long to settle in or we're feeling our way through things," coach Jimmy Johnson said. "... We certainly need to figure something out in knowing that we're ready right away and not waiting to see how things are going to go then decide if we can hang in there or not."
GRETNA 4, CUFCU JUNIOR BLUES 3: Gretna took the lead in the second when the inning started on a single and an error at third. A sac bunt moved a runner over and brought one in. Back-to-back two-out singles made it 3-0.
Columbus scratched two runs across on two singles and a walk in the third but Gretna got the run back in the fifth on two doubles. Grant Anderson walked and scored on Bentley Willison's single past short and Jack Faust walked and scored on Kael Forney's single to right to make it 4-3 in the seventh. With the tying run at second and the winning run at first, a strikeout then a flyout to right ended the comeback.
Nick Zoucha sent a blast to right for the final out and looked to have beaten the right fielder until a diving catch denied the walk-off.
GRETNA 5, CUFCU JUNIOR BLUES 4: Gretna plated three in the first in the second half of the doubleheader all on two outs. The leadoff batter got aboard on a hit-by-pitch then three scored on three straight two-out singles. A double, wild pitch and a ground out made it 4-0 after two.
An error scored Caden Kapels and an RBI groundout by Kaden Brownlow made it 4-2 after four. Kapels reached on an error and scored on a passed ball in the sixth for a 4-3 score.
Two singles and two passed balls put the visitors back up by two in the top of the seventh. That proved to be a crucial run in when Willison walked with two down and scored in the seventh on Zoucha's RBI single to right.
The Junior Blues had the bags full but couldn't execute a squeeze and had the tying run cut down coming to the plate.
"Sometimes it's been errors, sometimes it's been walks, sometimes the other team is getting hits and plating runs. Maybe our pitchers need to throw an extra inning before the start and come out like it's the second inning," Johnson said about the early-inning struggles. "It's kind of a funny thing. But if we can solve that and get settled in from the very start of the game, that will make a big difference."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.