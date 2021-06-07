Early Runs, Sjuts pitching add up to another Lakeview win

Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors right-hander Jacob Sjuts has enough of a reputation that teams are beginning to understand how difficult it is to find runs when he's on the mound.
When his hitters give him a lead, he's almost unbeatable. That's the scenario Pender faced on Friday when Lakeview scored the first six runs and had a major cushion just 2 and 1/2 innings into the contest.
Pender answered three Lakeview runs with three in the bottom half of the third, but Sjuts allowed just one more base runner the rest of the way while his offense added on for an 11-3 mercy rule win.
Bank of the Valley improved to 6-0 ahead of another tough road matchup at Pierce on Wednesday.
"They had a lot of talent, and they were expecting to come in and win. I was worried about this one. I know the players they have, they're well-coached and they have a lot of good athletes up there," coach Travis Tessendorf said. "Sjuts got on the mound and just mowed the down."
Pender was in the state Junior tournament in 2018 and the state Senior Tournament that summer and the next one as well. Some of those players have moved on but many remain. Those that do have seen what it takes to be a winner.
Thus, Bank of the Valley took its perfect record on the road anticipating its toughest challenge yet. However, when the offense came out swinging and Sjuts was dealing, Pender fell in too large a hole to recover.
Adam Van Cleave led off with a walk, stole a base, moved over on a ground out and scored on a Kolby Blaser double for a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Eli Osten's leadoff single and Jordan Kracl's two-out walk came in to make it 3-0 on Ian Gibbs' single through the right side in the second.
Five straight Lakeview hitters then reached in the third with one down and three of them scored for a 6-0 advantage. Haustyn Forney singled then Blaser and Osten reached on errors. A drop in left field brought Forney across. Sam Kwapnioski's grounder up the middle scored two more.
With a six-run lead behind him, Sjuts ran into his only trouble in the bottom of the third. A one-out double then a two-out single produced one run. Another double then an error at second scored two more.
But when Osten and Kwapnioski were both hit by pitches to start the fifth, a run came in on an error, two came across on wild pitches and another scored on a passed ball, Pender hopes for a comeback were extinguished.
A Haustyn Forney sac fly plated the final run of the frame for an 11-3 lead. Sjuts set Pender down in order in the fourth, walked one with one out in the fifth but struck out the next two.
He finished with five innings of work, four hits, one walk, nine strikeouts and two earned runs.
"He was on again, and very efficient with only 80 pitches," Tessnedorf said. "He was never really in too much trouble. Commandwise, he handled it like expect him to."
Bank of the Valley (6-0).........................................1-2-3-0-5-0 -- 11-7-4
Pender...................................................................0-3-0-0-0-0 -- 3-4-4
Win: Jacob Sjuts 5IP, 4H, 3R, 2ER, 1BB, 9K. 1B: Haustyn Forney 2, Eli Osten, Sam Kwapnioski, Ian Gibbs. 2B: Cooper Tessendorf, Kolby Blaser. RBI: Forney, Blaser, Osten, Kwapnioski 2, Layne Forney, Gibbs 2. R: Adam Van Cleave, Forney, Blaser, Osten 3, Kwapnioski, Layne Forney, Jordan Kracl 2, Gibbs. BB: Van Cleave, Blaser, Layne Forney, Kracl 2, Gibbs. SB: Van Cleave.