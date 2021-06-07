Early Runs, Sjuts pitching add up to another Lakeview win

Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors right-hander Jacob Sjuts has enough of a reputation that teams are beginning to understand how difficult it is to find runs when he's on the mound.

When his hitters give him a lead, he's almost unbeatable. That's the scenario Pender faced on Friday when Lakeview scored the first six runs and had a major cushion just 2 and 1/2 innings into the contest.

Pender answered three Lakeview runs with three in the bottom half of the third, but Sjuts allowed just one more base runner the rest of the way while his offense added on for an 11-3 mercy rule win.

Bank of the Valley improved to 6-0 ahead of another tough road matchup at Pierce on Wednesday.

"They had a lot of talent, and they were expecting to come in and win. I was worried about this one. I know the players they have, they're well-coached and they have a lot of good athletes up there," coach Travis Tessendorf said. "Sjuts got on the mound and just mowed the down."

Pender was in the state Junior tournament in 2018 and the state Senior Tournament that summer and the next one as well. Some of those players have moved on but many remain. Those that do have seen what it takes to be a winner.