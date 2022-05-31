Edge of 17: Bell sets new career high strikeout number

Tadan Bell has made dozens of starts at Pawnee Park Legion Field. He might never have been better than Tuesday night.

The single-season and career strikeout holder at Columbus High, Bell came one out short of a complete game and a no-hitter. His consolation prize was an impressive 17 strikeouts. That total is more than at any level of Bell's career and was the story in a 4-1 Columbus Cornerstone Insurance Group win over Kearney Runza.

The only flaw on what was an otherwise masterful performance was Bell's 107-pitch total. He walked his fifth hitter of the night with two down in the seventh and was forced out of the game on the Legion max pitch rule. One other walk came around to score on a ground out in the fourth, but of the 25 pitchers Bell faced, only three put the ball in play.

After a lineout to the first hitter of the game, Bell recorded the next eight outs by strikeout. He tossed 66 of his 107 pitches for strikes, started off 17 of the 25 hitters he faced with a strike and set 14 down swinging.

Three straight Cornerstone hits by Kael Forney, Eli Kreikemeier and Garrett Anderson in the third scored three runs and gave Bell all the offense he needed. A fielder's choice off the bat of Bentley Willison added an insurance run in the sixth with the bases loaded.

Bell's effort made it five wins in a row for Cornerstone after a 4-0 tournament championship in York over the weekend. Columbus is 5-1 and headed to Grand Island on Wednesday.

Read more about this story in Thursday's edition and check later for online updates.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

