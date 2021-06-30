Effectively Wild: Blaser's time in the cage with dad had him prepared for a crucial at-bat

Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors pitcher and infielder Kolby Blaser knew exactly what to do with a pitch above the strike zone in a crucial at-bat Tuesday night.
He and his teammates were five outs away from being eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Ralph Bishop League Seniors Legion Tournament when he stepped to the plate with the tying run at third and trailing 1-0.
Bank of the Valley had left a runner at second in each of the first three innings and finished the fifth with one at third. For a team that came in averaging 10 runs per game, scoreless that late in the contest was unfamiliar territory.
Not so for Blaser. Thanks to his dad, Don, and the time they've spent together over the years in the batting cage, Blaser jumped all over a pitch high of the strike zone and tied the game, 1-1. Lakeview went on to score four more times in the inning for a 5-1 win, surviving and advancing to Friday against Pender in the semifinals.
Don's abilities as a BP pitcher, or better yet, perhaps the lack thereof, paid off big time right when his son's team needed it the most.
"I wasn't too worried. I got two strikes, and I was like, 'I'm just going to swing at whatever he throws me," Blaser said. "He threw me that high fastball and I just tomahawked it. My dad usually throws me those high pitches in batting practice, so I was used to it."
Blaser's opposite field single to right was followed by a Sam Kwapnioski single, Adam Van Cleave walk, passed ball, balk and Jordan Kracl two-RBI single through the left side that turned a 1-0 West Point lead on its head.
The visitors scored their only run in the fourth when a leadoff single came around on a stolen base and a single through the right side. Typically, that wouldn't be nearly enough to hold off Bank of the Valley's firepower. But until the sixth, the Lakeview Seniors had stranded a two-out single at second in the first inning, left a one-out walk at second in the second, squandered a one-out single in the third and left Kracl standing on third in the fifth when he doubled to left then advanced to third on an error during the same play.
West Point pitcher Brendan Rief had found his way out of each of those jams, given up only three hits and struck out four when the game reached the sixth.
Cooper Tessendorf started the frame with an eight-pitch at-bat that left him on first following a ground ball to short that was air mailed across the diamond. Haustyn Forney came up to bunt but had the sign taken off when a passed ball sent Tessendorf to second.
Forney hit a grounder to right for the first out but moved Tessendorf to third. With just one down, West Point brought the infield in to try and prevent the run.
Blaser fell behind 0-2, fouled off two pitches then relied on his years of hitting bad balls.
"He's been my coach since I was about 7. He's not the greatest bullpen thrower, so usually it's down and away or high and inside," Blaser said of his dad unwittingly preparing him for the moment. "It's something I've grown up with."
Lakeview found itself down just one thanks to a five-inning start from Jacob Sjuts that included 73 pitches, 53 strikes, three hits, two walks and eight strikeouts. It was essentially what Sjuts had done all season, but it also looked to be not quite enough. Regardless, while he had to take a no decision, having a pitcher that can keep the team in it while the bats warm up is an element few rosters enjoy.
"That is a luxury. We have four, five, and maybe you could argue, six pitchers that you can put out there any night and they'll shut people down," coach Travis Tessendorf said. "But Jacob threw strikes. He didn't have his best stuff tonight but it was good enough for us."
Sjuts, like many of the team's multi-sport athletes, had other activities during the day. For him and brother Jason there were several summer league basketball games during the day before Tuesday's 8 p.m. first pitch. That meant a full seven innings was likely out of the question.
Still trailing, Bank of the Valley turned to Kracl for the final six outs. He allowed a two-out single in the sixth but otherwise retired six of the seven he faced in addition to his two-RBI single in the sixth.
"It says a lot about our team. We never give up," Kracl said. "Early on, it didn't really go our way. But as the game kept going on we stayed mentally tough, found ways to find base hits and got those five runs there."
Lakeview's win sends the Seniors to 7 p.m. Friday against Pender. Pender was a 10-2 victor over Hooper-Scribner in the early game at Pawnee Park Legion Field.
On the top of the bracket in Wayne, Wayne defeated Ponca 11-4 and Pierce was a 6-1 winner over Battle Creek.
The final is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Pierce.
"It's just going to get closer with every tournament game and it'll be like this in the area tournament," coach Tessendorf said. "Wayne will do this, Pender will be good Friday and you're going to have to win some games like this. I'm proud of the boys."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.