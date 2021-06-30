Effectively Wild: Blaser's time in the cage with dad had him prepared for a crucial at-bat

"He's been my coach since I was about 7. He's not the greatest bullpen thrower, so usually it's down and away or high and inside," Blaser said of his dad unwittingly preparing him for the moment. "It's something I've grown up with."

Lakeview found itself down just one thanks to a five-inning start from Jacob Sjuts that included 73 pitches, 53 strikes, three hits, two walks and eight strikeouts. It was essentially what Sjuts had done all season, but it also looked to be not quite enough. Regardless, while he had to take a no decision, having a pitcher that can keep the team in it while the bats warm up is an element few rosters enjoy.

"That is a luxury. We have four, five, and maybe you could argue, six pitchers that you can put out there any night and they'll shut people down," coach Travis Tessendorf said. "But Jacob threw strikes. He didn't have his best stuff tonight but it was good enough for us."

Sjuts, like many of the team's multi-sport athletes, had other activities during the day. For him and brother Jason there were several summer league basketball games during the day before Tuesday's 8 p.m. first pitch. That meant a full seven innings was likely out of the question.