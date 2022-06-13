Eickhoff, hot start earn Cornerstone road sweep

An old reliable arm in one game then a hot start in another gave Columbus Post #84 Cornerstone Insurance Group a road sweep over South Sioux City and Yutan on Saturday.

Eickhoff held South Sioux to five hits and one run in a complete game performance for a 3-1 win then Columbus scored seven in the first inning on its way to an 11-1 win over Yutan in the second game.

Two victories made it four in a row following a win the previous Saturday and one Wednesday at Kearney. Cornerstone is 9-3 on the season.

Eickhoff was making his second start of the season and fourth appearance when he scattered five hits across seven innings on Saturday, struck out six and didn't walk anyone.

The only damage against him came on a two-out single through the left side in the fifth that turned into a run on two errors. He retired six of the final seven hitters of the game.

His offense staked him to a 2-0 cushion in the first on solo home runs by Grant Anderson and Cody Zrust. Anderson's one-out single in the third and stolen base increased the lead to 3-0 on an error at shortstop.

In game two, cornerstone sent 11 to the plate in the first inning and smashed four doubles. Anderson started it with a leadoff double that came around to score on a Zrust sac fly. Nick Zoucha, Kael Forney and Anderson, in his second at-bat of the inning, had three doubles in a row. Jurisky Rivera also had an RBI base hit in the frame.

Zoucha drove in two more with a two-out single in the third. Alex Griffith doubled and drove in a run and Trevor Schumacher singled and scored on an error in the third.

The combination of Schumacher and Wyatt Swanson held Yutan hitless and allowed just one earned run in five innings of work. Schumacher struck out six and walked three on a two-inning start. Swanson worked the next three and struck out four with two free passes. Yutan's only run came in the first on three walks then a failed pickoff attempt at first.

Cornerstone improved to 9-3 and is off until a tournament in Sioux Falls this weekend that includes games against Omaha Gross, Sioux Falls East, Pierce and more depending on results.

