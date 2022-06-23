Eli Osten pitches complete game in run-rule win over Ponca

Eli Osten tossed a five-inning complete game and Caden Kapels and Carson Hoefer drove in two runs each to spearhead Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors to a 9-1 win Wednesday night.

However, Seniors head coach Travis Tessendorf wasn't satisfied with the team's performance.

"We won 9-1 and that's about as poor as we can play. We look tired. We looked flat. I told the guys after the game you're going to play five games in five days for the district tournament. This is the way it's going to be," Tessendorf said. "You got to take care of your injuries, take care of your sore arms and come ready to play. Right now, we didn't come ready to play (tonight). A win's a win. We'll still take it."

Osten completed his start with one run allowed on three hits. He struck out 10 Ponca hitters, walked one and hit two with pitches.

His biggest jam was in the fourth inning with Platte Center sporting a 2-1 lead. After a single and an error put two runners on base with nobody out, Osten struck out the side to escape unscathed.

After an RBI ground out by Kapels increased the lead to two runs, Osten threw a scoreless fifth to set up Bank of the Valley's big fifth inning.

"Eli (Osten) did a great job pitching. It was nice to see him. He threw strikes. He's a big kid out there," Tessendorf said. "He's intimidating and then he pounds the zone. He got his breaking ball going (tonight) too, so those guys didn't touch his breaking ball. When he gets that across, he's really an effective ballplayer."

Osten said he thought he did pretty well from the start.

"They started hitting me a little bit, but I found my curveball a little bit and was able to catch them off balance a little bit and they got out in front of themselves and was able to finish the game," Osten said.

Osten made his season debut on the mound on June 15 against Wayne. In three appearances, he's thrown nine innings allowing one run on five hits. Osten has punched out 18 hitters and walked just three. The more repetitions, Osten said, has allowed him to get into a greater rhythm.

"I didn't pitch very much at the beginning of the season," he said. "I feel like I'm kind of settling in a little bit and able to find the strike zone. Just put in the strike zone and let my fielders do the work."

Turner Halvorsen hit a pair of singles, driving in a run in the first and scoring a run in the fifth. Sam Kwapnioski doubled and scored in the third on a single by Osten. Lakeview finished the game with seven hits, four walks and three hit by pitches.

Post #283 began the home half of the fifth with back-to-back strikeouts. With two outs, the next eight batters reached safely. Osten, Halvorsen and Jordan Kracl walked to load the bases. Brenden Sloup drew a walk to drive home a run. Kapels was hit by a pitch to increase the lead to 5-1.

Hoefer hit a clutch two-run single to left center to make it 7-1. Krae Lavicky and Caleb Sloup followed that with back-to-back RBI singles to end the game.

"We just didn't have any rhythm. Their pitcher didn't throw that hard, so we were trying to take some pitches. He wasn't around the zone a lot. It's something we have to work with and you got to hit strikes," Tessendorf said.

"We were swinging at balls and when strikes were there, we let them go. We had too many strikeouts looking and taking a little bit too many pitches. When you find a pitch to hit, you got to hit it. You can't just wait for a desperate situation to swing at the ball."

The win improved Lakeview's record to 12-0 before Thursday's showdown at West Point for the top spot in the Ralph Bishop League South Division. Tessendorf said they will have Adam Van Cleave and Kolby Blaser back in the lineup.

