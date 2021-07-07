Even record eludes Blues again

Fremont started the night with a hit batter and a single, had the bases loaded on an error and pushed one across when Jelinek hit another but a dribbler back to the mound turned into a double play and the end of the inning.

He walked a hitter with two down in the second inning and threw a wild pitch but ended it with a strikeout. In the third, two errors and a walk forced another bases-loaded jam with one down. This time it was a ground ball to short that started a double play and turned Fremont away.

Jelinek walked one with two down in the fourth but forced a popup to the catcher for an out. He gave up two singles to start the fifth, saw one of those caught stealing, walked two to load the bases then gave up an unearned run on an error before ending the inning on a ground out and fly out to right.

His only 1-2-3 inning came in the sixth. He stranded a two-out double in the seventh then walked a hitter with one down in the eighth before a grounder to second started the third double play of the night.

Columbus tied it 101 in the fifth when Kaden Brownlow led off with a single, moved on a sac bunt then scored on an RBI single by Grant Anderson. Down 2-1 in the sixth, CUFCU tied it again on Wyatt Swanson's leadoff double, Bentley Willison's single and Kael Forney's RBI sac fly to center.