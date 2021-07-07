Even record eludes Blues again

The .500 mark remains elusive to a Columbus United Federal Credit Union Junior Blues team that split a doubleheader with Fremont at home on Tuesday night in a 3-2 win in game one then 6-2 loss in the nightcap.
CUFCU has been within a game of evening up its record three times but has come up short in all three cases. Columbus started the year 0-5, won four in a row then lost the next game. The Blues were also 7-11 on June 25 then won three in a row before a loss. They bounced back from that with Tuesday's win in the first half of the twinbill thanks to an eight-inning pitching performance by Brennen Jelinek but managed just four hits in the second game.
Jelinek tossed the maximum 105 pitches, walked six but didn't give up an earned run. Heath Dahlke's RBI double after Bentley Willison led off with a walk won in it extra innings.
Columbus fell in a 4-0 hole in the back half of the doubleheader, cut that deficit in half with a two-run fourth but then left five on in the next two innings.
Jelinek's start was his longest of the year by three innings and his most effective by far. He came on in relief his first two appearances then made starts against Gretna on June 17 and Brandon Valley (South Dakota) on June 25. The eight innings he tossed Tuesday make up half of all his innings this season.
Somehow, though Jelinek faced 36 hitters and 16 of them reached base, he didn't give up an earned run.
Fremont started the night with a hit batter and a single, had the bases loaded on an error and pushed one across when Jelinek hit another but a dribbler back to the mound turned into a double play and the end of the inning.
He walked a hitter with two down in the second inning and threw a wild pitch but ended it with a strikeout. In the third, two errors and a walk forced another bases-loaded jam with one down. This time it was a ground ball to short that started a double play and turned Fremont away.
Jelinek walked one with two down in the fourth but forced a popup to the catcher for an out. He gave up two singles to start the fifth, saw one of those caught stealing, walked two to load the bases then gave up an unearned run on an error before ending the inning on a ground out and fly out to right.
His only 1-2-3 inning came in the sixth. He stranded a two-out double in the seventh then walked a hitter with one down in the eighth before a grounder to second started the third double play of the night.
Columbus tied it 101 in the fifth when Kaden Brownlow led off with a single, moved on a sac bunt then scored on an RBI single by Grant Anderson. Down 2-1 in the sixth, CUFCU tied it again on Wyatt Swanson's leadoff double, Bentley Willison's single and Kael Forney's RBI sac fly to center.
Willison walked to start the seventh, Forney bunted him over and Dahlke took an 0-1 pitch to deep right center for the win.
The second game Fremont starter Ryan Dix make a similar start to Jelinek, wiggling out of trouble created by five walks and three hit batters. Columbus stranded 11 runners in the loss and go 0 for 12 with runners in scoring position.
A leadoff walk came around to score for Fremont in the first on a hit batter by Columbus starter Jude Maguire then a one-out single to center. Fremont added two in the second on a one-out error then single, error, single with two down. A leadoff single in the fourth came across for a 4-0 advantage on a stolen base then a single in the next at-bat.
In the bottom half, Cade Kapels singled and scored on a throwing error from the catcher trying to pick him off of third. Boden Jedlicka walked and advanced two bases on the same error then scored on an error at second.
Fremont added two insurance runs in the sixth on three doubles.
Columbus stranded a leadoff batter hit by a pitch in the first, two singles in the second, a leadoff single in the third, a walk and a hit batter in the fifth and two walks in the sixth. Kapels had two of Columbus' four hits.
Maguire went 2 and 1/3 with three hits, three runs and one earned. Bentley Willison tossed the next 2 and 13 with two hits and an earned run. Jack Faust recorded the final three outs with three hits and an earned run.
CUFCU is at a tournament in Lincoln this weekend then begins the area tournament in Fremont on July 14.
