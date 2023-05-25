Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Jack Faust took to the mound and put together an impressive outing by pitching a no-hitter in the Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors' season opener.

Faust pitched six innings on Wednesday against the Wisner/Pilger-Howells/Dodge senior team on the road in a 10-0 win for the Lakeview seniors.

Through the six innings, Faust was nearly perfect after allowing no hits, no walks and only walking three batters. Faust faced 21 batters on the day and sat 15 of them down on strikes including striking out the side in the second and fifth innings.

At the plate, Faust added a double which drove in one run for the team.

Leading the charge for the Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors with the bat was Nick Zoucha. Zoucha recorded three hits and which brought in three runs.

Carson Hoefer also added multiple hits for the Lakeview Seniors with two singles. Brenden Sloup joined Zoucha and was the only other member of the Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors to record multiple RBI with two.

Pitching against the Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors were Aiden Meyer, Beau Ruskamp and Gavin Nelson.

Meyer pitched the first 2 and 2/3 innings allowing three runs, and Ruskamp pitched 1 and 1/3 inning allowing two runs. Nelson closed out the game pitching 1 inning and allowing two runs. The three finished with two strikeouts a piece.

Overall, the Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors finished with nine hits off the three pitchers for Wisner/Pilger-Howells/Dodge.

The Lakeview seniors started the game with a 3-0 lead after the first inning. The two teams would go scoreless over the next two innings before the Lakeview Seniors added three runs in the fourth. The game would end after six innings after the Lakeview Seniors added four runs in the top of the inning.

The win for the Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors puts the team at 1-0 heading into their second game of the season on Friday at Pender.

Owens Wealth Advisors Lakeview Junior Reds

The Junior Reds bested the Wisner/Pilger-Howells/Dodge junior team Wednesday picking up a 1-0 start to the season.

Owens Wealth Advisors Lakeview earned an 18-2 win in a strong start to the season. The team scored six runs in the first inning, four in the second and five in the third before Wisner/Pilger-Howells/Dodge scored their lone two runs in the bottom of the third inning.

In the top of the fourth, Owens Wealth Advisors Lakeview scored three more runs before shutting out Wisner/Pilger-Howells/Dodge in the bottom of the fourth to cut the game short.

For the Owens Wealth Advisors Lakeview Junior Reds Aidyn Blaser led the charge with four hits and six RBI. Dominic Rother had three hits and Parker Osten, Kayden Epply and Caleb Sloup each finished with two hits.

Rother also finished with four runs batted in. Aaron Jessen finished with three RBI and Epply added two.

On the mound, Johnathon Hoffart recorded the win after recording three innings pitching and allowing two hits, two runs, three walks and striking out three.

Luke Wellman pitched the final inning for the Owens Wealth Advisors Lakeview Junior Reds allowing no hits, walks and runs. He also added three strikeouts on the day.

The Junior Reds' next outing is set for Friday on the road against Pender.