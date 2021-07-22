Forney found his way as every day player after losing football season

"It definitely drove me for track and baseball this year. Missing out on football gave me more fuel," Forney said. "There's always a pace you have to stick to. The fuel and motivation and everything, you've got to learn to gradually use it to your advantage, and then, at the right time, let it all loose."

Forney tore his meniscus sometime over the past two years. He can't say when, but he knew there was something wrong during Lakeview passing league last summer. The pain he had been living with in his right knee for quite a while was becoming more and more unbearable.

A trip to the doctor revealed the bad news and left Forney with a decision to make. He was able to play if he could handle the pain or have surgery and guarantee that he'd be back in time for track and summer baseball. Since one option sounded more certain than the other, he went with surgery and watched his teammates on the football field.

Practices and games weren't easy. Games weren't easy. Nothing about the fall was what he hoped for in his final school year.

Mature beyond his years, Forney never let the disappointment seep into the team or into other areas of life. He took some time to compose himself when he heard the bad news and found the wherewithal to move on.