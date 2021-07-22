Forney found his way as every day player after losing football season

Travis Tessendorf's right arm will be happy to call it a season in a few weeks when the Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors hang up the cleats for the summer.
At the end of hitting there's always one player who wants another round of batting practice - Layne Forney. Tessendorf's arm has already endured another season in the cage based on pitching to Forney alone. "Just one more round, coach," is the refrain heard daily coming from the lanky left fielder.
Forney has been the first one there, the last one to leave each day, has done everything the coaching staff has asked and often wants more.
He's naturally been a hard worker but a nagging knee injury that cost him his senior football season also provided a new perspective. Down to the final season of his athletic career, Forney wasn't about to let anything go to waste.
He's one big reason why Bank of the Valley opens Area Tournament play in Wayne on Saturday as the No. 1 seed. Forney has found his way to the front of the batting order and starts in the outfield. When there's a game, he's in the lineup and he's not coming out, Tessendorf says.
Forney provides a solid example to follow regardless of his personal circumstances. But those circumstances have also created a hunger that is evident from the way he goes about his business.
"It definitely drove me for track and baseball this year. Missing out on football gave me more fuel," Forney said. "There's always a pace you have to stick to. The fuel and motivation and everything, you've got to learn to gradually use it to your advantage, and then, at the right time, let it all loose."
Forney tore his meniscus sometime over the past two years. He can't say when, but he knew there was something wrong during Lakeview passing league last summer. The pain he had been living with in his right knee for quite a while was becoming more and more unbearable.
A trip to the doctor revealed the bad news and left Forney with a decision to make. He was able to play if he could handle the pain or have surgery and guarantee that he'd be back in time for track and summer baseball. Since one option sounded more certain than the other, he went with surgery and watched his teammates on the football field.
Practices and games weren't easy. Games weren't easy. Nothing about the fall was what he hoped for in his final school year.
Mature beyond his years, Forney never let the disappointment seep into the team or into other areas of life. He took some time to compose himself when he heard the bad news and found the wherewithal to move on.
"It wasn't that bad. It hit me pretty hard, but I knew there was more to life than just a football season, even though it was the senior season. I just knew there were better things ahead," Forney said. "I don't know if it motivated me to come back stronger, but that's just what I was waiting for."
To say it was what Bank of the Valley was waiting for as well would be a stretch. All but three members of the previous roster aged out of competition. Last year's Reds supplied the rest of the group, and that Reds team had just gone 10-0.
What to do with a guy like Forney was a question bouncing around the mind of Tessendorf. But he never had to find a way to utilize Forney at his best. Forney forced his coach to make him a part of the regular lineup with the way he practiced and played.
"I had never really coached him before, so when he showed up this summer and I saw him hit the ball and run it was like, 'Boy, he's a nice looking athlete," Tessendorf said. "...Now that his knee is healthy, he's been our most improved player and the surprise member of our team."
Lakeview has gone 12-3 this summer, technically 12-2 since one loss was due to a canceled game that never reached an agreement on a makeup date.
Forney took over the leadoff spot the last half of the season and has hit .318 with 13 runs scored, 12 driven in, four walks and five stolen bases. Only three times in 14 games has he failed to reach base with a hit. But in all three he found his way on and either scored a run or in the case of an 0-3 performance against Pierce, created productive outs that turned into three RBIs.
In left field, he's made 13 catches without committing an error.
"You can tell he's hungry and he's focused," Tessendorf said. "He's at every practice, before and after, and he's added that little extra element of leadership on a relatively young team.
"...We're going to go as far as he can take us. If he can hit the ball and get on base, we're going to be a really tough team to beat."
Bank of the Valley plays the winner of Stanton and O'Neill at 4 p.m. on Saturday in Wayne. A win there earns Lakeview a matchup with the winner of Pierce and Wayne on Sunday at the same time. If Bank of the Valley can start 2-0 it will be in the championship series and force the opponent to win twice for elimination.
The bracket contains just five teams since Schuyler called it a season after last week and chose not to participate. The Lakeview Seniors have never advanced to the state tournament, which will be held this year in Crete starting July 31.
"No matter how we end, I'll be happy because we've had a good season already," Forney said. "But winning districts and going on to state would mean a lot. It would be awesome."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.